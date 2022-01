Last week's episode of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett featured a number of exciting debuts as well as callbacks to various corners of the galaxy far, far away, though one scene towards the end of the episode also reminded viewers that the series isn't without its flaws. One sequence sees a speeder-riding cyborg rounding a corner, with this shot offering a brief glimpse behind the magic of the series, as viewers see an angle of the Mos Espa set that shows the wooden infrastructure of the location. Given the way the scene unfolds, the audience's eyes follow the cyborg, making it easy to see how such an oversight could have gone unnoticed. New episodes of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett debut every Wednesday on Disney+.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO