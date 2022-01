If you’re in the market for a three-row SUV, then the 2022 Toyota Highlander is worth a look. It has a powerful V6 engine, enough seating for up to eight passengers, and loads of tech and safety features to keep your family safe and satiated for years to come. For 2022, there are currently seven different trim levels to choose from. But after a week of testing a 2022 Highlander, I feel that the top-trim Premium is the best one to get. Here are five reasons why.

BUYING CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO