With the ongoing rise in youth violence in our community, Highland Christian Center aims to take practical steps to reach our youth and change the narrative. They are specifically targeting young African descent males and females. Our young African American females and males have so much potential and talent inside of them. It is the church’s endeavor to help them to see who they can become and not accept a societal and self-fulling narrative of negativity.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 11 DAYS AGO