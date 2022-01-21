ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ex-Steelers QB Charlie Batch takes issue with OC Matt Canada

By Allison Koehler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M75vK_0dsX9keF00

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 offense was a total and utter disaster, and by the sound of it, the guy who ran it will be given a chance to redeem himself.

Count former Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch among those who are less than thrilled that the team appears likely to retain offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

“This is just kind of where I’m at; I don’t like this offense, I don’t like cutting half of the field off, but hey, this is what is it, and we’ve seen exactly what this offense is capable of doing,” Batch told 93.7 The Fan Morning Show on Friday.

“I just don’t see us not advancing, and now saying miraculously this offensive is going to go from the bottom of the league to the top of the league, I just don’t see it happening.”

Batch believes that the Steelers won’t part ways with Canada, especially if years remain on his contract.

“[Art Rooney II is] not going to pay him to sit at home, so if he has years on [his contract], Matt’s going to be back,” Batch said.

According to Mark Kaboly of The Athletic, Canada’s contract situation is unknown since he was promoted (from quarterbacks coach) and not an external hire. Coordinators have gotten three-year contracts, while position coaches have gotten two years.

As dreadful as the Steelers run game was in 2021 (29th), it slightly improved over 2020’s last-ranked ground attack.

That nowhere near makes up for the fact that Pittsburgh was far worse in at least 10 other offensive categories like scoring (34 touchdowns compared to 50), points per game (20.2 to 26), yards per game (315.4 to 334.6) and third-down percentage (38.9 to 42.2).

While there were promises of an exciting and creative offensive scheme, it never materialized. It appeared that Canada didn’t switch things up much at all from the failed Randy Fichtner offense. It could have to do with the fact that to pull off what Canada wants requires a mobile quarterback — unfortunately for the Steelers, there’s not one currently on the roster.

Can Canada learn from his mistakes with a new (mobile) quarterback running his offense in the 2022 season? We shall see.

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Dak Prescott Went Viral After Joe Burrow’s Playoff Win

Prescott’s name made the rounds on social media Saturday night after Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to a second-straight playoff win. Burrow has now won two playoff games in eight days. That’s more than Prescott has won in his entire NFL career. Prescott’s going to be hearing...
NFL
The Spun

There’s 1 Big Name Being Floated For Cowboys Coach

Who will be the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys next season?. For now, it’s still Mike McCarthy’s job. Jerry Jones has yet to make a firm decision on his coaching staff for next season, though McCarthy has yet to be fired following his team’s loss in the Wild Card round last weekend.
NFL
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Batch
The Spun

Report: What Aaron Rodgers Allegedly Said About Mike McCarthy

Both Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy are heading home early this year. A week after the Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round, the No. 1 seeded Green Bay Packers were upset by the same team. Both Dallas and Green Bay entered the postseason...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Cutting Veteran Running Back

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have cut a veteran running back to open up a roster spot ahead of Sunday’s Divisional Round game. The Bucs advanced to the Divisional Round this weekend by beating the Eagles last Sunday afternoon. Now, they have a date with the Los Angeles Rams, who may have had the most dominant playoff performance of the Wild Card round.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Pittsburgh#American Football#Oc Matt Canada#The Athletic
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Shoots Down 1 Possibility For His Future

Saturday night’s divisional round loss could very well have been the Aaron Rodgers final game as a Green Bay Packer. With a number of players headed for free agency, the future of the Packers remains very much up in the air. But according to the three-time MVP, he’s not...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On The Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. The game was a wild one, with several lead changes in the game’s final two minutes. Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to force overtime, before scoring the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.
NFL
FanSided

3 easy cuts would save Steelers more than $15 million in salary cap space

The Pittsburgh Steelers have ample spending money this offseason, but cutting these three players could save them even more in 2022. With the end of an era in Pittsburgh, the pending departures of Ben Roethlisberger and Kevin Colbert haven’t given us a lot to look forward to. Outside of star defender T.J. Watt, the Steelers don’t currently have a lot of players to get excited about as they begin what looks to be a rebuilding process.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Art Rooney II and Mike Tomlin release statements after Keith Butler’s retirement

The Pittsburgh Steelers are just starting the search for a new defensive coordinator after the retirement announcement of Keith Butler, and the organization is taking a minute to appreciate the work Butler did during his time with the Steelers. After being hired as linebackers coach in 2003, Butler helped build...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Antonio Brown Reacts to Buccaneers’ Playoff Loss With Meme

Former Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown just couldn’t help himself after his former team lost an absolute heartbreaker on Sunday. While Tampa Bay fans still were freshly mourning their season being over after a 30–27 loss to the Rams in the divisional round, Brown posted a meme on Twitter. And he reminded everyone of his own dramatic exit from the season.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Dwayne Haskins

With Ben Roethlisberger retiring, there are a lot of eyes on the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ remaining QB room – specifically on Dwayne Haskins. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Haskins is going to be getting another shot in 2022. On Sunday he reported that the Steelers plan to place a restricted free agent tender on him.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Antonio Brown Has 1-Word Message For Bruce Arians

Antonio Brown just can’t seem to help himself. After posting an image to his Twitter trolling the Buccaneers following their playoff loss, AB had a little smoke left for his former head coach. “Barbarian!” Brown said of Bruce Arians. Retweeting a meme saying that the wideout was “lowkey right...
NFL
stillcurtain.com

3 quarterbacks Steelers should trade for during offseason

Now that the season is officially over, the Pittsburgh Steelers are in need of a quarterback for next year and there are plenty of options going into the 2022 offseason. If the Steelers decide not to draft a quarterback and go the veteran route, they should look to trade for a quarterback instead of looking in free agency.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Dwayne Haskins News

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a couple of options at starting quarterback for the 2022 season, though none are very proven. Both Dwayne Haskins and Mason Rudolph figure to be in the mix for the team’s starting quarterback job in 2022, following Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement. While the Steelers could...
NFL
FanSided

Steelers DC Keith Butler retires: Could a former rival replace him?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are saying goodbye to longtime defensive coordinator Keith Butler. For his replacement, Mike Tomlin should look to a former rival. The Steelers and Ravens have maintained one of the best rivalries in the NFL this century thanks in large part to their defenses. So it’s fitting that...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

70K+
Followers
116K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy