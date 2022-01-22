ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson home game against Duke rescheduled

WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vq35X_0dsX9Mev00

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball’s home game against Duke has been rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. and will air on ACCN in Littlejohn Coliseum.

Clemson women’s basketball’s home game against Wake Forest also on Thursday, Feb. 10 has been moved up to 2 p.m. It will air on ACCN. Admission to all women’s basketball games are FREE to the general public.

Men’s Basketball Ticket Information

  • Tickets for the sold-out game (Dec. 29) will be honored for the Feb. 10 game with the Blue Devils.
  • Mobile tickets will automatically update with the new date and time.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

Number one Gamecocks roll to victory

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – LeLe Grissett had a season-high 14 points, Aliyah Boston had her 12th straight contest with a double-double, and No. 1 South Carolina beat Vanderbilt for a 14th consecutive time in an 85-30 victory Monday night. Grissett made her first start of the season due to Zia Cooke’s injury. Grissett scored seven […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

Rice, Ayers lead 2022 SCAHOF class

COLUMBIA, S.C. (January 24, 2022) – South Carolina wide receiver Sidney Rice and Wofford football coach Mike Ayers highlight the four-member South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame’s induction class of 2022.  Also being enshrined are Clemson athletic trainer Fred Hoover and Winthrop basketball player and former UNC Charlotte director of athletics Judy Wilkins Rose.  After a year-long […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

Limestone’s Kargo scores program-record 45 in win

GAFFNEY, S.C. – With the Saints clinging to a 68-66 lead early in the fourth quarter, sophomore guard Reagan Kargo (Summerfield, N.C.) poured in 20 points over the final nine minutes of regulation to finish with a program-record 45 points for the game and to lead a late surge as the Limestone University women’s basketball team […]
GAFFNEY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Basketball
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
City
Clemson, SC
WSPA 7News

Monday high school basketball

Broome got a 20-point game from Dylan Ramirez en route to a 43-41 win over Clinton in a Region 3-3A boys contest. The Clinton girls were victories in their contes, 47-23. Among the other boys action, Abbeville upset Christ Church, 63-62, on the road.
ABBEVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Berea loses initial SCHSL appeal, remains ticketed for 4A

Berea High School lost its appeal Monday to remain in 3A in the new South Carolina High School League reclassification plan that goes into effect in the fall, athletic director Drew Chisholm tells 7 Sports. The Bulldogs now await an appeal opportunity before the league’s Executive Committee. Chisholm says he’s awaiting to get a firm […]
BEREA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson University#Home Game#Accn#Wake Forest
WSPA 7News

USC Upstate rolls past Charleston Southern 70-57 to improve to a DI era best 5-1 in league play

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (USC Upstate SID) – Extending its winning streak to five games and securing its best start in conference play since 2005-06, USC Upstate men’s basketball led wire-to-wire Saturday afternoon in a 70-57 victory at the G.B. Hodge Center over Charleston Southern. The victory also secured Spartan head coach Dave Dickerson his 100th victory […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WSPA 7News

Man killed after Charleston auto-pedestrian crash was father of NFL player Carlos Dunlap

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- North Charleston Police say one person is dead after an auto versus pedestrian crash that happened Saturday evening. At approximately 10:40 p.m., NCPD officers responded to the area of 2810 Ashley Phosphate Road in reference to a collision. A male pedestrian was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WSPA 7News

MLB players withdraw free agency shift as labor talks resume

Locked-out Major League Baseball players removed the first of three major obstacles to a labor contract, withdrawing their proposal for more liberalized free agency when the sides met face-to-face Monday for the first time since the management lockout began Dec. 1.
MLB
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy