B. Springs formally introduces Reel

Matt Reel was formally introduced as Boiling Springs head football coach after being hired last week.

Reel guided North Myrtle Beach the past five seasons, taking his team to the 4A state title game in 2020 and compiling a 40-16 record.

He replaces Rick Tate, who retired following the 2021 campaign as the Bulldogs finished 1-10.

Reed is a Marion, NC native and played college baseball at Limestone.

