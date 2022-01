University of Iowa Health Care is requiring staff to document their vaccination or document their exemption in order to meet the CMS COVID-19 health care staff requirements. “UI Health Care believes that the best way to protect our faculty, staff, patients and visitors from COVID-19 is through a combination of safety measures, including getting vaccinated,” a message sent to staff on Thursday said. “We are very proud that more than 90 percent of our faculty and staff are vaccinated for COVID-19, which serves as a testament to not only the safety of our UI Health care facilities but to the value our employees place on being informed and choosing to get vaccinated.”

