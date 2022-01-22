Milwaukee Public Market's 'Dinky Rink' is city's smallest free ice skating rink

Our area’s newest, smallest public ice rink is up and running outside the Milwaukee Public Market.

It’s called the Dinky Rink and it’s free to use. It opened Friday in the parking lot of the market, on the north side of the building.

It will remain open for as long as the winter weather allows.

It’s covered by a tent with heaters, lights and picnic benches. You can bring food and drink from inside the market.

“We had created the outside patio seating area in the warmer months during the pandemic to add more safe, outdoor seating and we noticed once winter came, even with the heaters, no one was really sitting out there, so we thought, why not create an ice rink?” said Monique Cunningham. “The Milwaukee Public Market is the heart of this area, and an ice rink is something everyone in the community can come and enjoy outside.”

The 770-square-foot rink is open during the same hours as the market: Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

In order to skate, you must make a reservation HERE .

You can reserve the Dinky Rink for up to 90 minutes and for up to 8 people. That includes children older than three, but kids and teens must come with an adult.

Another important reminder, you must bring your own ice skates.

“It is bring your own skates,” Cunningham said. “We do not rent skates here. So don’t forget, if you do book a reservation to use the ice, you have to get a hold of some skates.”

While the rink might be “dinky,” the response it’s already getting is not. It’s booked solid through this first weekend.

“It’s really cool,” said Michael Ornek, who came to skate. “It’s small but great to have another unique downtown offering. I think people will love it.”

“I just happened to see this advertised online, and it’s perfect,” said Laiking Moy. “I brought my daughter for a little after school skating, and we had the rink to ourselves. It’s super fun. We’re going to get a hot chocolate. It’s a great way to embrace winter.”

