Bay Port students see 49ers practicing on football field

By Jenna Bree
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
When Bay Port High School junior Aiden Wright first heard the rumors earlier this week that the San Francisco 49ers would be practicing on his school's football field, he couldn’t believe it.

“I didn't really think it was real," he said. “I didn't really understand why they would practice at Bayport High School, out of like anything, just because it's also kind of far away from the stadium, and I know that they stay in like a hotel near Appleton, so it just didn't make any sense to me.”

It was a closed practice; police cars blocked off access roads to the field.

“I looked out the window, and I was kind of trying to see what's happening," said Max Madden, Bay Port High School junior. "And you see all the players out there, getting ready, stretching in their sweatpants and sweatshirts. And it was just a sight to see. Nobody wanted to leave the windows to make room.”

Although the 49ers didn’t stay very long, the young Packers fans admitted the team looked good.

“They looked good, they looked big," said Madden. "I mean, they're NFL players. You see Kittle and Bosa, and they're big men, and they're scary, and I'm scared of them.”

“I saw Jimmy G, Deebo Samuel," said Cole Moreland, Bay Port High School junior. "I saw George Kittle out there. They were all running around. So yeah, it was really cool.”

