Saint Joseph, MO

St. Joseph Public Schools to resume classes on Monday

St. Joseph Post
 7 days ago
The St. Joseph School District will resume in-person classes on Monday, Jan. 24. This comes after the district had to shut down both in-person and virtual learning all of this past week...

St. Joseph Post

More St. Joseph school bus routes up and operating

St. Joseph public school students returned to class Monday and more bus routes are operating on this Tuesday morning. The St. Joseph School District reports only nine bus routes are canceled today. All bus routes for Bode, Edison, Ellison, Eugene Field, and Parkway Schools are back in operation. The nine...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

Savannah schools announce mask mandate for 2 elementary schools, middle school

A mask mandate has been issued for two Savannah R-3 School District elementary schools and the Savannah Middle School. Savannah school district officials have announced masks will be required on the Amazonia, John Glenn, and Savannah Middle School campuses for all students and staff, beginning today. The Savannah R-3 guidelines call for a mask requirement at schools in which more than 5% of its population tests positive for COVID-19. The mask mandate will be dropped once the positivity rate falls below 5% for at least two weeks.
SAVANNAH, MO
St. Joseph Post

99-year-old Kan. man recognized as a KDHE health champion

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Governor’s Council on Fitness (GCOF) presented the 2022 Kansas Health Champion Awards during the Community Health Promotion Summit today, Thursday, January 27. The Governor’s Council on Fitness developed the Health Champion Award to recognize and promote...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph health officials record 740 new COVID cases, one additional death

St. Joseph public health officials report 740 new COVID-19 cases since last issuing their report on Thursday. Buchanan County also recorded an additional death. The St. Joseph Public Health Department recorded 297 new coronavirus cases on Friday and 443 cumulatively over the weekend, plus Monday. The department says a woman in her 80’s died of COVID-19 complications.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Saint Joseph, MO
