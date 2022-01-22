St. Joseph Public Schools to resume classes on Monday

A mask mandate has been issued for two Savannah R-3 School District elementary schools and the Savannah Middle School. Savannah school district officials have announced masks will be required on the Amazonia, John Glenn, and Savannah Middle School campuses for all students and staff, beginning today. The Savannah R-3 guidelines call for a mask requirement at schools in which more than 5% of its population tests positive for COVID-19. The mask mandate will be dropped once the positivity rate falls below 5% for at least two weeks.

SAVANNAH, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO