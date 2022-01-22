ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastpoint, FL

Two children die in Eastpoint mobile home fire

By Chloe Sparks
 3 days ago

EASTPOINT, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Law enforcement is deeply saddened over the death of two young girls in a Franklin County house fire.

“It just really hits home, especially when it’s children and it really hits home, you know, when it’s just down the street,” Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith said.

Smith said a deputy arrived at the scene on Wilderness Road within three minutes. The house was already engulfed with flames.

Sheriff Smith said mobile homes have a tendency to burn extremely fast, especially when they have a wooden addition like this one did, and many other homes in the neighborhood do.

Smith said it looks like the fire started from a heat lamp. It was apparently on to keep a litter of puppies warm.

“By the time they noticed it, a lot of smoke was already in the home and a lot of intense fire,” Sheriff smith said.

Both parents and two of the four children made it out of the burning home safely.

“When I went on the porch I saw the fire, it was a big huge fire,” Neighbor Jean Butler said.

The two other children were trapped inside.

“The son had jumped in the car and tried to ram the side of the trailer to try to get the two little girls that was in the back,” Butler said.

Despite best efforts, no one was able to help the children escape.

“Just a really, you know, catastrophic loss for our community. I mean, two really bright children and so, we got a lot, we got a lot ahead of us,” Smith said.

The family’s home was also not insured. Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies are trying to help them get them a new home.

“I’m just sorry to hear this happened to them like that,” Butler said.

If you’d like to help the Cooper family, click here for a link to the Franklin County Sheriff’s office charity fund.

A check can also be mailed to 270 State Road 65, Eastpoint, Fl 32328, please make sure it is noted for the Cooper Family.

Centennial Bank has an account set up and donations can be made to the Cooper Family.

There will be yard sale at Emerald Coast Credit Union on Saturday, January 29th at their location, 268 Highway 98 Eastpoint. Proceeds will go to the family.

Starting Monday, clothing donations can be dropped off to FCSO. Clothing donations needed in the following sizes:

Boys: 9/10 pants & shirts, 14/16 pants & shirts

Mens: 36/38 pants, XXL shirts

Womens: size 5 pants, Medium shirts

Shoes: boys 5, Mens 10.5, mens 11, Womens 8

