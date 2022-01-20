ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Linn, OR

West Linn-Wilsonville graduation rates rise, despite pandemic obstacles

By Mia Ryder-Marks
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 5 days ago

About 95% of students walked across the graduating stage last year, a slight improvement from pre-pandemic numbers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40NpV3_0dsX7usB00

Despite continuous learning setbacks caused by the pandemic, almost 95% of West Linn-Wilsonville students received their diplomas for the 2020-2021 academic year.

The Oregon Department of Education released the 2020-2021 graduation rates for high school students on Thursday, Jan. 20. According to state figures, the school district saw a slight uptick from the 2019-2020 rate of 93% and notably ranked higher than the statewide average of 80%.

"The 95% graduation rate is a reflection of our entire school district community," West Linn-Wilsonville Superintendent Kathy Ludwig said to Pamplin Media Group. "It is a testament to our incredible teachers who went above and beyond to create meaningful learning for students in a remote setting, the resiliency of our hard-working students and the unwavering support of our families who continually adapted to changing school systems. Graduation data is a reflection of our incredible teachers who care so deeply for our students and of our students who showed tremendous resolve, remaining engaged in their education during remote and hybrid learning."

Historically, Oregon has among the worst graduation rates compared to other U.S states, ranking 48 out of 50 in data collected by the National Center for Education Statistics.

Yet according to state figures, Oregon is slowly improving despite the limitations created by the pandemic. The statewide graduation rate for the class of 2020-21 is 81% — which is the second-highest graduation rate ever recorded in Oregon. The highest was seen in the previous year, when 83% of students graduated.

The WL-WV school district mirrored the state's upward trend. Wilsonville High School principal Kelly Schmidt said the administration was "super excited" to see that just under 99% of last year's seniors graduated. That was up from 97% in 2019-2020.

She attributed the high graduation rate to the school's "all hands on deck" approach to ushering students across the graduating stage.

"(It was) about meeting kids where they were at," said Schmidt.

Wilsonville High School allowed students to prove their eligibility for graduation through some alternative methods. Schmidt said students could show other assignments they had completed that demonstrated their proficiency in a subject, like showing a writing sample.

When the school began hybrid learning in 2021, students who expressed their difficulty with remote learning were welcomed back on campus full-time.

"We are super proud of our kids for seeing the value in finishing up and the value of earning their diploma. And really sticking it out," Schmidt said. "We had some kids who finished up over the summer who overcame obstacles like battling through mental health. I'm just super proud of our students, our community and everybody who kind of rallied around them in a time where things could have gone very differently."

West Linn High School had a slight decrease in its graduation rate, though it remained one of the highest in the state. About 97% of seniors graduated WLHS in 2020-2021, compared to 98% the previous year.

Arts & Technology High School — an option school in Wilsonville — saw a significant increase with 61% of seniors graduating compared to 43% in 2019-2020. Graduation rates for economically disadvantaged students (48%) and underserved students of color (80%) at Art Tech also increased by large margins.

The district as a whole also saw a decrease in marginalized students graduating last year

For the 2019-2020 school year, about 88% of students with disabilities graduated compared to only 80% in 2020-21. Additionally, underserved races dropped very slightly from just over 89% to 88%.

Communications Director Andrew Kilstrom said he is not aware at this time why the district saw a decrease for some students, but added it was more than likely the fluctuation of student body sizes.

However, students who fall under the state qualification of "economically disadvantaged" graduated at a slightly higher rate of 84% compared to 83% in 2019-2020. And the district saw a significant increase in graduation rates for students experiencing homelessness (80% compared to 67% the year before). Economically disadvantaged students saw a 1% increase.

Kilstrom said all student groups were prioritized last year.

"Our staff, administration and teachers went above and beyond," he said, "We do historically have pretty high graduation rates. We were at 93% last year. And you see incremental increases, just because of that extra effort. We're not talking about a large number of students. So it's, 'How can we work with those students that aren't quite there and get them what they need to get across the stage and graduate?' It's a testament to the hard work of these schools."

