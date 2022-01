In many ways, the pandemic has created obstacles in everyone’s lives. I went online for school at the end of eighth grade and started high school online. This was rough for me socially because I didn’t know anyone at my new school. Dance was the only activity that I had in person. Dance has been my life since I was four years old. The studio, Pasadena Civic Ballet (PCB), has become another home to me, as I dance there fifteen hours a week. PCB is a great community where I have created many close friends.

PASADENA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO