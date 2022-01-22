ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff’s Department seeks shooter in domestic-violence altercation that left a man dead in Palmdale

By Cameron Kiszla
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a 35-year-old man after he allegedly shot and killed another man in a domestic incident in Palmdale Friday morning.

The alleged shooter, Rudy Anthony Rodriguez Jr., shot a 34-year-old man after the victim, who was not identified, spotted Rodriguez parked in the victim’s ex-girlfriend’s driveway in the 4100 block of East Avenue Q-14 at about 10 a.m., authorities said in a release .

“The victim approached Suspect Rodriguez and an argument, then physical fight, ensued in the driveway. Suspect Rodriguez drew a handgun and shot the victim multiple times,” the release said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while Rodriguez fled in his 2009 Honda Accord, which was later discovered abandoned a few miles away from the house, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Rodriguez and the gun used in the shooting remain outstanding, and Rodriguez “should be considered armed and dangerous,” authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing, though authorities do not believe the incident is gang-related.

Anyone with information is asked to call 323-890-5500.

To submit information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org .

