The head coach of the Green Bay Packers had plenty to say after his team’s loss to the visiting San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoffs. The No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and the lone team in the league not to lose a home game in 2021 were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers, 13-10, in the divisional round Saturday night at Lambeau Field.

