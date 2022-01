As teacher educators in Oklahoma, we feel the need to speak up about a growing misconception. While enrollment in most teacher preparation programs across the state has declined over the past decade, the intentional efforts by colleges of education are having a positive impact. The recent news of teacher preparation programs being suspended at one small, private institution, while something we mourn for the institution’s faculty and students, does not represent the well-being of teacher education statewide. After several years of decline, many colleges of education are now holding steady or remain very close to recent years’ number of graduates across the state. Combined, Oklahoma’s colleges graduated 1,173 educators in 2020.

