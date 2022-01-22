ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WATCH: March for Life fills downtown DC streets on freezing Friday

By Matthew Miller
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

T he 49th annual March for Life was held on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Friday amid freezing weather and a newly instated citywide vaccine mandate .

Participants began congregating at around 9:30 a.m. in front of a stage situated between the Washington Monument and the Capitol .


TWITTER ERUPTS OVER PICTURE OF FAUCI'S HOME COVERED IN FAUCI PARAPHERNALIA


Many marchers brought signs and banners with various anti-abortion messages on them, as well as ones promoting anti-abortion or religious organizations.

One man had a sign that read "Baby Lives Matter except to Democrats."


Another participant, holding a Gadsden flag featuring an unborn baby, said he believed the Biden administration has "completely botched all the progress we've made under the Trump administration" on the issue of abortion.


A participant wearing a "Let's Go Brandon" hoodie said he felt the Biden administration has an "anti-life" agenda.


A handful of speakers addressed the crowd of several thousand marchers, discussing topics related to abortion. One of the speakers, a woman with Down syndrome, spoke to the crowd about how thankful she is that her parents chose to let her live instead of aborting her.

"It makes me very sad to think of the many friends I may have lost if their parents did not believe that equality starts in the womb," she said.

Other speakers discussed the dark aspects of the "multibillion-dollar abortion industry."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"The Supreme Court abandoned women and babies to what is now the multibillion-dollar abortion industry that has killed 63.5 million unborn babies, more than the entire population of Italy," one speaker told the crowd.


After the speaking portion concluded, the march made its way to the Supreme Court, moving through the streets of downtown, before the event came to an end.


The city's vaccine mandate for food and recreational venues went into effect earlier this month, which could make it difficult for marchers who traveled from outside the city and are not vaccinated to access restaurants and other areas.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Society
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The Independent

Smaller crowd than expected protests vaccine mandates in Washington DC

A smaller crowd than expected arrived in Washington DC to protest vaccine mandates and pandemic restrictions. A permit issued by the National Park Service revealed that the rally organisers thought that as many as 20,000 people would attend, but The Washington Post estimated that a group of several thousand had made it to the National Mall by Sunday afternoon. The group of mostly unmasked protesters gathered in a city that has instituted both mask and vaccine mandates to protest measures to battle the Covid-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 865,000 Americans to date. The seven-day average of new...
PROTESTS
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

Anti-abortion protesters optimistic at March for Life in DC

WASHINGTON — The annual anti-abortion rally in the nation’s capital sounded more like a victory celebration Friday as thousands of chanting protesters marched to the Supreme Court with a growing sense of optimism that their long-sought goal was finally in reach: a sweeping rollback of abortion rights in America.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#March For Life#Abortion#Protest#Fauci S#Democrats
Mountain Democrat

March on Main Street

• MLK Day events honor Dr. King, focus on voting rights. The legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was celebrated Monday night in downtown Placerville. A day that marks what would have been the famous Civil Rights activist’s 93rd birthday brought local residents together to talk about voting rights, reflect on King’s message and march from Town Hall down to the Belltower and back, candles in hand. King’s actual birthday is Jan. 15 but the federal holiday is observed the third Monday in January.
PLACERVILLE, CA
York News-Times

The March for Life

In August 2020, our nation marked the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment’s ratification, which gave women the right to vote. This was the final victory in a decades-long struggle by these visionary reformers. The women’s suffrage movement succeeded partly because it appealed to a promise our Founding Fathers...
ADVOCACY
DCist

These Roads Will Close Friday For The March For Life

After a mainly virtual event in 2021, the annual March for Life, the nation’s largest anti-abortion protest, is coming back to D.C. on Friday. The day will begin with a concert at 11 a.m., followed by a rally on the National Mall at noon/ The march will start around 1 p.m. between 12th and 14th Streets, and end on the steps of the Supreme Court.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Protests
news9.com

Thousands Gather For Annual 'March For Life' In Washington, DC

As the Supreme Court decides on the future of Roe v Wade, thousands marched on our nation's capital to support overturning the bill. This 'March for Life' happens every year and this time, participants said they felt more empowered. In OKC today, hundreds turned out for the Oklahoma March for...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFYR-TV

March for Life North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The University of Mary sent the largest group of demonstrators to the March for Life in D.C. since leading it in 2017. But, for those unavailable to make the trip, local leadership held a second march in Bismarck for students. The first was held last year...
BISMARCK, ND
wdac.com

PA Buses Travel To DC March For Life

PENNSYLVANIA – Buses from across the Keystone State and across America will be arriving at today’s national March for Life in Washington, DC. The 49th annual march has this year’s theme – “Equality Begins In The Womb,” highlighting how true equality is only possible if we recognize that children in the womb deserve protection. After listening from a variety of pro life speakers, persons will then march to the U.S. Supreme Court to call on justices to overturn Roe versus Wade.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

March for Life Returns to DC: What to Know, Street Closures

Thousands of people will converge on Washington, D.C., in freezing cold weather Friday for the annual March For Life, the biggest anti-abortion rights rally in the country. Organizers estimate 50,000 people could attend the 49th annual march, which was created in opposition to the Supreme Court’s Roe vs. Wade decision that held there’s a constitutional right to abortion. Many hope this march would be the last because the Supreme Court is considering a challenge to Roe.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

LIST: Traffic closures, restrictions for March for Life rally in DC

WASHINGTON — The annual March for Life rally will take place Friday, January 21, in D.C. During the event, several streets will be closed and parking restrictions will be in place, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Here's a full list of the closures and restrictions that will be in place for the event.
TRAFFIC
cnycentral.com

Pro-Life March in downtown Syracuse on 49th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade

Syracuse, NY — Marchers with the Syracuse Right to Life Association, a pro-life organization, marched down West Jefferson Street towards the Onondaga County Courthouse as the Supreme Court deliberates whether or not to overturn Roe v. Wade on its 49th anniversary. The group of around 400 people started their...
SYRACUSE, NY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
187K+
Followers
59K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy