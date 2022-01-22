WATCH: March for Life fills downtown DC streets on freezing Friday

T he 49th annual March for Life was held on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Friday amid freezing weather and a newly instated citywide vaccine mandate .

Participants began congregating at around 9:30 a.m. in front of a stage situated between the Washington Monument and the Capitol .



Many marchers brought signs and banners with various anti-abortion messages on them, as well as ones promoting anti-abortion or religious organizations.

One man had a sign that read "Baby Lives Matter except to Democrats."



Another participant, holding a Gadsden flag featuring an unborn baby, said he believed the Biden administration has "completely botched all the progress we've made under the Trump administration" on the issue of abortion.



A participant wearing a "Let's Go Brandon" hoodie said he felt the Biden administration has an "anti-life" agenda.



A handful of speakers addressed the crowd of several thousand marchers, discussing topics related to abortion. One of the speakers, a woman with Down syndrome, spoke to the crowd about how thankful she is that her parents chose to let her live instead of aborting her.

"It makes me very sad to think of the many friends I may have lost if their parents did not believe that equality starts in the womb," she said.

Other speakers discussed the dark aspects of the "multibillion-dollar abortion industry."

"The Supreme Court abandoned women and babies to what is now the multibillion-dollar abortion industry that has killed 63.5 million unborn babies, more than the entire population of Italy," one speaker told the crowd.



After the speaking portion concluded, the march made its way to the Supreme Court, moving through the streets of downtown, before the event came to an end.



The city's vaccine mandate for food and recreational venues went into effect earlier this month, which could make it difficult for marchers who traveled from outside the city and are not vaccinated to access restaurants and other areas.