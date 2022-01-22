ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots All Access: Season Recap

Patriots.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Mike Reiss and Paul Perillo take...

www.patriots.com

The Spun

Look: NFL Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On The Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. The game was a wild one, with several lead changes in the game’s final two minutes. Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to force overtime, before scoring the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Dwayne Haskins

With Ben Roethlisberger retiring, there are a lot of eyes on the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ remaining QB room – specifically on Dwayne Haskins. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Haskins is going to be getting another shot in 2022. On Sunday he reported that the Steelers plan to place a restricted free agent tender on him.
NFL
CBS Boston

Bloodied Tom Brady Hit With First Unsportsmanlike Conduct Penalty Of Career In Bucs-Rams Playoff Game

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — With right tackle Tristan Wirfs out of Sunday’s game, Tom Brady knew going into the Buccaneers’ playoff game that he was due to get hit by the Rams’ potent pass rush. But that didn’t mean he was going to be happy about it. So when Brady absorbed a shot that he felt violated the rules, he wanted a penalty called on the offending party. After Von Miller delivered a shot to Brady’s chest and facemask, Brady turned to referee Shawn Hochuli while pointing to his chin. Hochuli didn’t give Brady the flag he was looking for, leading...
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Sends Clear Message About Tom Brady’s Future

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians doesn’t want quarterback Tom Brady to feel rushed in making a decision for next season. There have been numerous rumors the last few days on how Brady may call it a career after this season, but there’s been no formal announcement. Arians confirmed...
NFL
FanSided

New England Patriots rumors: 3 Titans to target in 2022 NFL free agency

The New England Patriots are eliminated from the playoffs, but that doesn’t mean the remaining games and results won’t impact the team in some way. As Saturday’s AFC Divisional game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans proved, good defense can still carry a team as the game featured some inspired defense from both sides.
NFL
The Spun

Tyreek Hill Reveals Promise Patrick Mahomes Made Sunday

Tyreek Hill made big play after big play for the Chiefs in the divisional round. And when Kansas City needed their Cheetah most, with a minute to go in the fourth, Patrick Mahomes connected with Hill on a 64-yard strike to take a (short-lived) 33-29 lead. After the game, the...
NFL
Ok Magazine

Aaron Rodgers Considering Pulling A 'Tom Brady' After Green Bay Packers Loss: 'He Is Looking To Give It A Go With Another Team,' Source Spills

All eyes have been on Aaron Rodgers after the Green Bay Packers lost their playoffs game 10-13 over the weekend. The team lost to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, January 22. The 38-year-old admitted after the game that he was feeling "numb," telling reporters: "I didn’t think it was gonna end like this," per Fox News.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chiefs HC Andy Reid reacts to Josh Allen, Bills’ comments on controversial OT rules

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills played a game for the ages in the AFC Divisional Round, as Kansas City only just edged out Buffalo 42-36. Besides the incredible quarterback show put on by Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, one of the biggest storylines after the game was the controversial overtime rule, which prevented Allen and the Bills from touching the ball. Allen spoke about the rule, noting that it “is what it is” but that he’d likely be celebrating if it was the other way around too. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid seemed to offer a response to those comments when speaking about the controversial OT rules, via NBC Sports.
NFL
CBS Boston

Hurley: Even In Defeat, Tom Brady Just Delivers

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — What is a once-in-a-lifetime comeback if it happens twice? What is the level of heartbreak reached when that comeback is completed, only for it to all be rendered meaningless in a flash of a few seconds? And what in the wide freaking world of sports is there to say about the football game that took place in Tampa on Sunday afternoon? It was a game which the Bucs lost to the Rams countless times. While falling behind 10-0, then 20-3, they were toast. In failing to protect Tom Brady, in blowing coverages against Cooper Kupp and getting...
NFL
NESN

Why Boomer Esiason Believes Josh McDaniels Should Leave Patriots For Raiders

At the very least, it’s getting easier to envision Josh McDaniels leaving the Patriots this offseason. The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly are preparing to make a run at McDaniels and New England’s director of player personnel, Dave Ziegler, to fill their head coach and general manager vacancies, respectively. As of Monday morning, Vegas had not requested an interview with McDaniels, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bills made big mistake to end regulation in loss to Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s AFC divisional round, and one key error late in regulation may have done them in. The Bills appeared to have won the game when they took a 36-33 lead with 13 seconds left in regulation. However, they opted to kick deep on the ensuing kickoff instead of a squib kick, which could have potentially taken a few seconds off the clock if the Chiefs were forced into a return. The kickoff went for a touchback, and no time came off the clock as a result.
