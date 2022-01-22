ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'My Husband Had To Fix All Of The Windows'

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChurches on Chicago's northwest side are on alert...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 1

 

Elle Silver

My Husband Bankrupted Me

I’ll never forget the experience of going to bankruptcy court to process my bankruptcy. It was located in Downtown L.A. First, you waited in a big room, packed with people, where you sat for hours. This was pre-pandemic Los Angeles, and so nobody was masked.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WGN News

March for peace held in memory of Melissa Ortega

CHICAGO — The Little Village community is marching for peace one week after 8-year-old Melissa Ortega was shot to death in the 4000 block of West 26th Street. Dozens of residents marched west down 26th Street from the Little Village arch to the corner of 26th Street and Pulaski Road, where Melissa Ortega was gunned […]
CHICAGO, IL
InspireMore

“Are These Your Children?” Cops Stumble Upon 4 Kidnapped Kids At Traffic Stop.

When Officer Parrish and Officer Flannel of Detroit pulled over a woman for a traffic violation, they had no idea that she had done something so much worse. It all started when four siblings between 6 and 11 years old were on their usual walk to school. A woman in a large van took notice of them, pulled over, and enticed the youngest child to get inside her vehicle. The older kids quickly followed so they could protect their little brother, only to be snatched up in the van as well.
DETROIT, TX
WTAJ

Police search for accused Walmart hoverboard bandit

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Richland Township police are trying to identify a man they said stole a hoverboard from Walmart. The theft reportedly happened on Jan. 4 at around 8 p.m. at the Walmart in Johnstown. The pictured man allegedly stole the hoverboard then made his way out of the building and left. If […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
cbslocal.com

Allentown Man Accused Of Shooting 2 NYPD Officers Dies In Hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Lehigh Valley man accused of shooting two New York Police Officers and killing one of them has died. Investigators confirmed 47-year-old Lashawn McNeil died at the hospital Monday. A third officer — a rookie — returned fire during the shooting in Harlem last Friday night...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cbslocal.com

Man Shot 5 Times, Killed In North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 25-year-old man was shot five times and killed on Saturday night in North Philadelphia, police say. The shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. on the 3500 block of Scotts Lane. Police say the man was shot two times in the left side of his back, twice...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily News

Teen brothers allegedly beat stepfather to death for abusing their sister

Two Texas brothers have been arrested for beating their stepfather to death after he allegedly sexually abused their 9-year-old half-sister. Alejandro and Christian Trevino flew into a rage when they learned of the disturbing allegations against their 42-year-old stepfather, Gabriel Quintanilla. Police said the brothers traveled to a trailer park in Pharr, where they confronted Quintanilla ...
MANHATTAN, NY
The Independent

Mother and son jailed for shocking machete killing

A mother and son have been jailed for killing a 17-year-old boy in a “shocking” machete attack sparked by petty gang rivalry.Levi Ernest-Morrison was chased and fatally stabbed in Sydenham, south London on the evening of April 10 last year.Mother-of-three Nichola Leighton, 37, who drove his killers to and from the scene in her red Suzuki jeep, was found guilty of his murder.On Friday, the former care manager was jailed at the Old Bailey for life with a minimum term of 23 years.Her 19-year-old son Tyreese Ulysses, from Catford who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia and was driven by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

Police: Woman Attacked By Would-Be Rapist Inside Queens Elevator

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say tried to rape a woman inside a building in Queens. It happened at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday near 190th Street and Woodhull Avenue in Hollis. Police said the man was already inside the lobby when the woman returned home. He allegedly slapped her buttocks as she walked by, then followed her into the elevator. Police said he punched and kicked her in the face, and then threatened to rape her and removed some of her clothing. He also stole her cellphone before leaving the building, police said. The woman was taken to Jamaica Hospital with pain, bruising and swelling to her face. The Queens Special Victims Squad is now investigating. Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
QUEENS, NY
cbslocal.com

Friends And Family Call For Answers After Woman Killed In Sheraden

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Family and friends gathered to remember a woman killed in Sheraden over the weekend. On Sunday, Ashley Roberts was shot and hit by a car in the 300 block of Minton Street. “They just left her there,” said the victim’s mother, Missy Rourke. “They just left...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Oxygen

‘Blue Moon Killer’ Tortured Mom And Murdered His Own Family After Making Them Dinner

On July 31, 2015, the Pensacola Sheriff’s Office made a welfare check at the home of Richard Smith, a 49-year-old IT specialist for the Department of Homeland Security. His boss had reached out to officials when Richard failed to come to work for three days. No one answered the door of the home Richard shared with his mother, Voncile, 77, who was widowed and retired, and his brother, John Smith, 47, who worked at Walmart.
PENSACOLA, FL

Comments / 0

