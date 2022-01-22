ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Remembering rock icon Meat Loaf

By NBC News NOW
NBC News
NBC News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe App That's Teaching Americans Spanish In 15 Minutes A DayGet...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 14

*eva*
5d ago

I'm from the 70's .. his music will never get old . I'm 49 now and still listening and crying to his music 🎶 🎵 Rest In Peace Meatloaf 🙏

Reply
4
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meat Loaf
Billboard

Meat Loaf Cried When ‘I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)’ Hit No. 1, His Daughter Recalls

It wasn’t until 1993, years after the late ’70s release of his breakthrough, massively successful album Bat Out of Hell, that Meat Loaf actually had the first Hot 100 No. 1 song of his career with the epic “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” leading the album Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell. That moment brought tears to the late singer’s eyes, his daughter Amanda Aday remembers.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Obituary: Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf's bombastic rock operas catapulted him to the status of musical icon. His breakthrough album, Bat Out Of Hell, is one of the best-selling albums of all time. But beneath the public face of the hard-rocking extrovert was a man who professed to be a shy and retiring individual.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Surgeon#Wrinkles#Undo#Americans#Smart Phone#Spanish
People

Meat Loaf's Life in Photos

Born in Dallas on Sept. 27, 1947, as Marvin Lee Aday, Meat Loaf fell in love with music at a young age. He got his start in school productions, moving to Los Angeles in his early 20s and quickly finding luck in both the movie and music industries. As for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC News

Meet Methuselah, thought to be world's oldest living aquarium fish

The App That's Teaching Americans Spanish In 15 Minutes A DayGet 60% OFF + Lifetime Access | This Week Only!. Merino Wool Socks That Keep Feet Comfy In Every SeasonBombas Merino Wool socks are soft, breathable, and naturally moisture-wicking. Plus they're comfy in every season, thanks to Merino Wool's thermoregulating properties. Basically, they're nothing like the itchy wool sweater hanging in your closet.
ANIMALS
Variety

A Few Last Words From Meat Loaf: In an Unpublished Interview, the Singer Reveals Secrets of ‘Bat Out of Hell’

In 2016, I went into a conference room in Beverly Hills to spend a couple hours talking with Meat Loaf, who had just finished recording what would be his final studio album, “Braver Than We Are.” The project found him dipping into nearly 50 years’ worth of Jim Steinman songs that he’d never gotten to or that had been newly revised, and he also brought in Ellen Foley and Karla DeVito for cameos to really make the project feel like old home week, as much he was adamantly opposed to trying to recreate the sound of his 1977 breakout, “Bat...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
BBC

Five slices of Meat Loaf: Iconic moments on the BBC

He'd do anything for fun... Watch our highlights from Meat Loaf's many appearances on the BBC over the decades. The American rock singer has died at the age of 74. More on this story: Stars pay tribute to 'one-off talent' Meat Loaf.
CELEBRITIES
wgnradio.com

Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Remembering Meat Loaf

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean reminisced on the life of the Meat Loaf who died last night at the age of 74. They discussed the rock legend’s album, “Bat Out of Hell,” his role in, “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” and even his early career opening for Cheap Trick. Dean then shared details on Adele’s tearful message to fans as she postponed her Las Vegas residency, Elton John’s Farewell Tour, the sequel to “A Christmas Story,” and more!
CELEBRITIES
badfeelingmag.com

RIP Meat Loaf: The rock icon behind Bat Out of Hell and star of The Rocky Horror Picture Show dead at 74

Rock icon Meat Loaf has died at 74. Meat Loaf (Marvin Lee Aday) shot to stardom in the late ’70s with the grandiose rock opera album Bat Out of Hell, which went on to sell 43 copies worldwide. Developed from a musical by Jim Steinman, the theatrical album featured Meat Loaf’s soaring vocals over fist-pumping arena rock classics including the title track, “Paradise by the Dashboard Light,” and “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad.” Jim Steinman passed away last year at 73.
CELEBRITIES
classicfm.com

Meat Loaf given regal rock tribute by military band at Buckingham Palace

Watch the Band of the Welsh Guards perform a moving rendition of Meat Loaf’s ‘I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)’. American singer, Meat Loaf, passed away last week at the age of 74, and tributes have continued to pour in from across the world for the legendary performer.
MUSIC
EW.com

10 Meat Loaf songs that define his signature over-the-top style

Meat Loaf, the Grammy-winning operatic singer-songwriter beloved by many for his bombastic stage persona, died Thursday at the age of 74, leaving behind a lexicon of hits that shaped rock music. From "Bat Out of Hell" to "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)," Meat Loaf, born...
MUSIC
NBC News

NBC News

283K+
Followers
37K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy