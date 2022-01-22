Luxury, dine-in cinema coming soon to north Charlotte

Cinergy Charlotte (Charlotte Business Journal)

CHARLOTTE — Cinergy Entertainment Group will crack into the local market with a movie theater location in north Charlotte.

Cinergy Charlotte will open this spring with 10 state-of-the-art theaters offering luxury recliner chairs with heated seats and swivel tables.

It also offers a chef-inspired, in-theater dining menu and an extensive bar menu featuring draft beer and craft cocktails.

The location, at 5336 Docia Crossing in the Prosperity Village Shopping Center, was previously home to Studio Movie Grill, which announced in August it was closing the 52,000-square-foot operation.

