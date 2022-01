In a snowy defensive slugfest, the San Francisco 49ers delivered the final blow to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers with a 13-10 win. San Francisco held the reigning MVP in check as he failed to throw a touchdown for only the second time in his postseason career, as Green Bay couldn’t find the end zone after its first drive of the game. Skip Bayless explains why he believes Rodgers deserves the blame for Green Bay's loss.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO