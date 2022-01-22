Four eating establishments in Carolinas named among Yelp’s best

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Four of the top-rated restaurants in the country are in the Carolinas, but Charlotteans would have to drive a bit to reach any of them.

That’s according to Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2022, as rated by users of the review site. The list was released this week.

Taking the top ranking in the two states is Jackrabbit Filly, a food truck in Charleston, South Carolina, at No. 6 on the overall list.

[ ALSO READ: Companies adjusting return-to-office plans while navigating changing COVID landscape ]

“Named after the owners’ Chinese Zodiac animals, Jackrabbit Filly serves heritage Chinese food — alongside an exceptional cocktail program — in a fun, neighborhood environment,” the feature says.

Machete in Greensboro, Lola in Charleston and Harvest Grill in Dobson also made the list.

(WATCH BELOW: Companies make return-to-office plans while traversing changing COVID-19 climate)

©2022 Cox Media Group