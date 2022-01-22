ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Four eating establishments in Carolinas named among Yelp’s best

By Charlotte Business Journal
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fSN4Z_0dsX4veH00

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Four of the top-rated restaurants in the country are in the Carolinas, but Charlotteans would have to drive a bit to reach any of them.

That’s according to Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2022, as rated by users of the review site. The list was released this week.

Taking the top ranking in the two states is Jackrabbit Filly, a food truck in Charleston, South Carolina, at No. 6 on the overall list.

[ ALSO READ: Companies adjusting return-to-office plans while navigating changing COVID landscape ]

“Named after the owners’ Chinese Zodiac animals, Jackrabbit Filly serves heritage Chinese food — alongside an exceptional cocktail program — in a fun, neighborhood environment,” the feature says.

Machete in Greensboro, Lola in Charleston and Harvest Grill in Dobson also made the list.

(WATCH BELOW: Companies make return-to-office plans while traversing changing COVID-19 climate)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

NC state park system reports record 22.8M visitors in 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s state parks system saw a record number of visitors last year. According to data provided Monday by the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources said 22.8 million visitors entered the system’s 41 parks, recreation areas and natural areas, WRAL-TV reported. That’s a...
TRAVEL
WSOC Charlotte

NC reports more than 5,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time since start of pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Carolina have been climbing since the beginning of the year, and health officials reported a new record Tuesday. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 5,055 people are currently hospitalized in the state due to the virus. That’s the first time since the start of the pandemic that hospitalizations have topped 5,000 people.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Restaurants
Charleston, SC
Food & Drinks
State
South Carolina State
WSOC Charlotte

Biscuit World workers say no to 1st W.Va. fast-food union

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — (AP) — Workers at a West Virginia franchise of a regional fast-food restaurant on Tuesday rejected efforts to form a union that would have been the first its kind in the state. Immediately after the vote, union organizers announced that they had filed unfair labor practice charges against the company.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
74K+
Followers
82K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy