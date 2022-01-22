Cape police sound alarm on dangers of using pills as number of overdose deaths rise

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department is sounding the alarm about the dangers of using pills, real or fake as overdose deaths continue to rise.

The department reported between January and August of last year, at least 33 people in Cape Coral died from overdoses. In 2020, 60 deadly overdoses were reported.

“It’s just a devastating effect and we’re trying to make sure that people are taking drugs that they’re supposed to be taking for their health,” said Public Affairs Officer Master Corporal Philip Mullen.

He said a few years ago, the concern was about real pills.

“We had this prescription drug problem years ago with legitimate pills with doctor shopping,” he explained.

Now, it’s pills that look like the real thing. Many people think it’s oxycodone, percocet, and xanax. But the DEA said four times out of 10, fake pills are laced with dangerous ingredients. A lethal dose of fentanyl is only 2mg, the size of 10 grains of salt.

“Fentanyl is something that’s supposed to be in hospitals, administered by true doctors for people who are really, really suffering,” he said.

Local treatment centers like the Hazleton Betty Ford Center in Naples are treating more people because of it.

“If a patient comes to us and they don’t know if they are using fentanyl. We have to provide a lot of medication. We have to talk about prevention,” said Ahmed Eide with the Hazleton Betty Ford Center.

