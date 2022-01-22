ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Form 4/A BENTLEY SYSTEMS INC For: May 13 Filed by: BENTLEY GREGORY S

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II -...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Tracon Pharmaceuticals, For: Jan 21 Filed by: Opaleye Management Inc.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Carlyle Group Inc. For: Jan 20 Filed by: CLARE PETER J

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Consists of fully vested shares of common stock issued to the reporting person in respect of a portion of realized...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC For: Jan 20 Filed by: Schulz Marcus

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. The sale reported herein was made to satisfy tax withholding obligations in connection with the vesting of shares of restricted...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. For: Dec 27 Filed by: Susan Y. Kim 2012 Generation-Skipping Trust U/A Dated December 11, 2012

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. On December 27, 2021, Susan Y. Kim transferred 164,678 shares of the Issuer's Common Stock to Susins, LLC without consideration....
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bentley#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Issuer#The Bonus Pool Payment
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Howard Bancorp Inc For: Jan 22 Filed by: Singh Linda L

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Gores Holdings IX, Inc (GHIXU) Prices 52.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHIXU), a blank check company sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group and formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 52,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market and trade under the ticker symbol “GHIXU” beginning January 12, 2022. Each unit consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-third of one warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company’s Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols “GHIX” and “GHIXW,” respectively.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Sensei Biotherapeutics, For: Jan 21 Filed by: Peyer James

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The price reported is a weighted average price. These shares were purchased in multiple transactions at prices...
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 ENERPAC TOOL GROUP CORP For: Jan 22 Filed by: Dillon Ricky T

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 NeuBase Therapeutics, For: Jan 24 Filed by: Rojas-Caro Sandra

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. 1/4th of the total shares shall vest on the first anniversary of January 24, 2022, and the remaining shares shall...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Olo Inc. For: Jan 19 Filed by: Rhynard Deanne

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Olo Inc. For: Jan 19 Filed by: Das Nithya B.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Vivid Seats Inc. For: Jan 19 Filed by: Wagner Jonathan Miles

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC For: Jan 19 Filed by: ALLEN SCOTT R.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Shockwave Medical, Inc. For: Jan 20 Filed by: PUCKETT DAN

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Crexendo, Inc. For: Jan 20 Filed by: MIHAYLO STEVEN G

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Lemonade, Inc. For: Jan 19 Filed by: Peters John Sheldon

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Danimer Scientific, Inc. For: Jan 18 Filed by: Tuten Scott

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 BlackRock Inc. For: Jan 18 Filed by: Alsaad Bader M.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Restricted Stock...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 COLONY BANKCORP INC For: Jan 21 Filed by: Massee Mark H

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Meta Platforms, Inc. For: Jan 18 Filed by: Xu Tony

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy