Form 4/A BENTLEY SYSTEMS INC For: May 13 Filed by: BENTLEY GREGORY S

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHIXU), a blank check company sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group and formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 52,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market and trade under the ticker symbol “GHIXU” beginning January 12, 2022. Each unit consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-third of one warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company’s Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols “GHIX” and “GHIXW,” respectively.

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO