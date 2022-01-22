High school varsity sports roundup (Jan. 21)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Friday, Jan. 21.

Boys basketball

Liberty 66, Manchester Valley 58: In a tight game throughout, Liberty (10-3, 5-2) pulled away late to get the win. Tyler Downs led the way with 24 points and Shane Stewart had 13. Cam Hodges pulled down 10 rebounds for the Lions. Xavier Grogg scored 13 for the Mavericks.

South Carroll 56, Westminster 47 : South Carroll used some timely 3-pointers in the third quarter to take the lead. Owen Scott led the Cavs with 14 points, while Karson Pavlik had 13 to help defeat the Owls on South Carroll’s annual “Gold Rush” night. Westminster was led by Everett Costley with 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Patrick Haynes chipped in nine points.

Glenelg Country 48, Calvert Hall 43: The host Dragons (2-7, 2-7 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference) won their second straight and handed the second straight loss to the Cardinals (5-10, 1-4). Calvin Green scored 14 points and Xavier Pickett had 12 points for Glenelg Country.

Wilde Lake 78, Oakland Mills 59 : Nathan Hiteshew scored a game-high 20 points to lead the host Wildecats over the Scorpions. Wilde Lake used a 24-8 run in the second quarter to pull away.

South River 58, Annapolis 45: Cash Herndon tallied 27 points and James Crimaudo added 10 points as the Seahawks took down the Panthers. Trashaun Timmons provided eight points for South River.

Severna Park 68, Crofton 30: Colton Adams accounted for 11 points and Rian Sherwin provided 10 points as the Falcons downed the Cardinals. Michael Bowles and Declan Fox each managed eight points for Severna Park. AJ Harris delivered nine points and Jaden Joseph had five points for Crofton.

Broadneck 75, Southern 44: Tromaine Jones recorded 18 points and 10 rebounds and Davion White added 17 points and 10 boards as the Bruins handled the Bulldogs. Amare Jefferies had 11 points and Josh Ehrlich added a season-high 10 assists for Broadneck. Chris Thomas scored 16 points and Larry Bullock had 11 points for Southern.

New Hope Academy 78, Old Mill 42: Ryan Stacy scored 12 points and Jordan Penn added 11 as the Patriots fell to the Tigers from Prince George’s County.

Meade 75, Chesapeake 41: Bryson Spruell tallied 12 points and six assists, while the trio of Kyree Scott (five rebounds), Shawn Jones (nine rebounds) and Mike Ellis (five rebounds) had 11 points apiece to lead the Mustangs past the Cougars. Jaisean Kenner added 10 points and three blocks for Meade (10-1), for its ninth straight victory. Meade will square off in a first-place battle with Arundel on Tuesday night.

St. Mary’s 68, St. Johns 56: The Saints built a 17-point halftime lead and cruised to victory. Jacob Aryee led St. Mary’s with 15 points. Aidan Harris was right behind him with 14 points and Audric Washington chipped in 10. Aryee and Washington each pulled down nine rebounds.

Glen Burnie 67, Northeast 59: Glen Burnie led by a point after three quarters, but pulled away in the fourth. Sophomore Jadyss Fifer led all scorers with with 18 points. Nassim Kurban chipped in 11 points and 5 assists for the Eagles. Cameron Albury added 10 points and four assists. Glen Burnie was 21 for 28 from the foul line.

AACS 64, Chapelgate 59: Jonathan Hardy tallied a game-high 27 points, including five 3-points and two key free throws down the stretch, to go with four rebounds to lead the way as the Eagles edged the Yellow Jackets. Jabari Young netted 12 points and six rebounds, while Nate Clinkscale had 11 points and eight assists for Annapolis Area Christian School (6-6).

Fallston 70, North Harford 63: The Cougars (6-6, 4-1) beat the host Hawks (2-9, 1-3) in Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Susquehanna Division play. Dylan Wheeler’s 19 points led three Cougars in double figures. Dylan Kreis added 18 points and Collin McMaines netted 15. George Alexander led the Hawks with 17 points, while Evan Wagner scored 15 and John Allred scored 14.

Edgewood 43, Harford Tech 41: The Rams (4-6, 3-3) knocked off the host Cobras (4-10, 2-5) in Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division play.

Long Reach 52, Glenelg 49: Christian Dean led the Lightning with 19 points in the tight victory over the Gladiators. R.J. Barnes and Bryce Koontz each tallied eight points. Despite the loss, Bisi Owens spearheaded the Gladiators offensive attack with a game-high 24 points.

Reservoir 74, Centennial 53 : The Gators came out on fire with 21 first-quarter points, also tallying 21 points in the final quarter. Zech Chin sparked the Gators offense with 19 points, while Bryce MacKall finished with 15 points. Ty Beck-Winter led the Eagles with 14 points.

River Hill 65, Mt. Hebron 34: The Hawks dominated in the first half building a 33-7 halftime lead. Andy Sobhani and Levi Lawal combined for 25 points in the victory. Logan Dunn and Cooper Strohman were the Vikings’ leaders with seven points each.

Atholton 55, Howard 43 : The Raiders built a 10-point halftime lead as senior guard Ayyub Rabb led them with 15 points. Micah Walton-Smith tacked on 10 points, while Mason Murray added a trio of 3-pointers. Pete Hagen scored 11 points for the Lions in the defeat.

John Carroll 68, Loyola Blakefield 62: The host Patriots (9-5, 4-1 MIAA A Conference Black Division) won their third straight, beating the Dons (10-6, 5-2). Jeannot Basima scored 24 points and Tyson Commander had 20 points. John Carroll will host Archbishop Spalding Monday at 7 p.m.

Mount Carmel 68, DME Academy (Fla.) 62

St. Maria Goretti 64, Mt. Zion Prep 57

St. Frances 75, Archbishop Spalding 73

Girls basketball

Glen Burnie 71, Northeast 9: Malorie Eslick accounted for 16 points, five steals and two rebounds and Amourie Porter managed 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block as the Gophers had an easy time with the Eagles. Nyjae Wallace pitched in with nine points, three assists, two steals and a block, and Cincear Parker contributed eight points, six steals, three assists and two rebounds for Glen Burnie.

South River 60, Annapolis 15: A quartet of freshmen, led by Karlee Hawkins’ 13 points and five rebounds, paced the Seahawks past the Panthers. Freshmen Ryleigh Adams added 11 points and five rebounds, Raegan Ogle grabbed 10 steals to go with four points, and Skylar Woodyard had nine points and five steals. Senior Leila Townsend chipped in with eight points and five assists for South River (9-1). Senior guard Brooklyn Merryman led Annapolis with four points. Kaelyn Page also had four points to go with four rebounds, and Cassidy Wilkerson had three points, three rebounds and two assists.

Meade 57, Chesapeake 37: Ayanni Brown delivered a game-high 17 points and Carlissa Hill was close behind with 16 points as the Mustangs outscored the Cougars by 14 points in the third quarter to pull away for the victory. Sam Larkin had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds for Chesapeake.

Southern 48, Broadneck 45: Isabella Wooster provided 12 points and 10 rebounds and Sidney Shaw scored 11 points to lead the Bulldogs past the Bruins. Lydnsey Miller and Kate Seymour each added eight points with Seymour hitting two key free throws in the final minutes to seal Southern’s victory. Lilly Kelly scored 17 points to lead Broadneck.

Arundel 61, North County 43: Heather Middleton scored a game-high 27 points while pulling down 11 rebounds and collecting seven steals, and Nyla Laniyonu had 14 points to go with seven rebounds and five steals as the Wildcats defeated the Knights. Jessica Gotshall added nine points, seven steals, five assists and four rebounds and Wendy Henry grabbed 11 rebounds for Arundel. Na’Vaye Wills had 17 points and Tye Queen scored 11 points for North County.

Severna Park 42, Crofton 32: Abby Kavanagh scored 14 points and Ryn Feemster added eight points to lead the Falcons over the Cardinals. Hanna Verrault amassed five points, six rebounds and six assists for Severna Park.

St. Mary’s 50, Notre Dame Prep 48: Baily Walden notched 24 points and Toronto Williams provided 10 points as the Saints edged the Blazers.

Patterson Mill 46, Bel Air 32: The Huskies (9-3, 5-1) led throughout, but it was a 10-0 run in the final four minutes that iced the win over the visiting Bobcats (1-10, 1-5) in Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division play. Madison Knight led the winners with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Ava Wheeler added 15 points and four steals, while Kiley Wilhelm finished with five points and 10 rebounds.

Westminster 40, South Carroll 32: Abby Kindle paced Westminster’s offense with 15 points while grabbing four rebounds, Kylie McWilliams chipped in a strong defense effort and grabbed 10 rebounds, and the Owls earned their fourth straight victory. Shannon McTavish led South Carroll with 16 points.

Francis Scott Key 56, Winters Mill 26: A 3-pointer from Ally Mathias opened the game and kickstarted a dominant performance for the Eagles. Mathias led FSK (8-5, 2-3 Carroll County) with nine points and 14 rebounds. Rayna Miller and Wilcoria Takyu shared the team-high with Mathias also scoring nine points. Drew Watkins chipped in eight points and four rebounds. Summer Brooks dished out five assists and collected four steals. Abby Rieger also had four steals and Sierra Rose had five rebounds. Brooks, Rieger and Rose all scored six points.

Gerstell 44, Bryn Mawr 12: The Falcons improve to 8-3, 7-1 IAAM B2, behind a balanced attack and strong defense. Gerstell led 12-3 after one quarter and never looked back. Seven different girls scored for Gerstell in this game led by Kylie Redman’s 13 points. Eniyah Stinnette added 11 points and Annie Jackson chipped in 10.

Hammond 51, Marriott Ridge 42: The Golden Bears outscored the Mustangs 15-7 in the fourth quarter led by 14 points from Kaylee Beahm and 13 from Nia Green. The Mustangs were led by Talia Trotter with 22 points and 6 from Annika Huelskamp.

Glenelg 52, Long Reach 9: The Gladiators locked down defensively, limiting the Lightning to just two second-half points. Lauren Lapointe led all scorers with 13 points, while Isa Torres tallied 10 in the victory. Jaylah Putman scored three points for the Lightning.

Wilde Lake 45, Oakland Mills 33: The Wildecats used a strong fourth quarter, outscoring the Scorpions 16-6 to earn the victory. Mia Swaby-Rose spearheaded the Wildecats offense with 20 points while Camryn Jones-Howard tallied nine points. Destiny Marchia finished with 19 points in the defeat to lead the Scorpions.

Howard 46, Atholton 39: Freshman Meghan Yarnevich led the Lions with 14 points, including seven in the opening quarter. Gabby Scott and Gabby Kennerly added 12 and 10 points respectively, showcasing their offensive balance. Laila Cowsette scored 11 points to lead the Raiders in the defeat.

Wrestling

Southern 41, Broadneck 35 : Heavyweight Ty Jackson broke a 35-35 deadlock in the final match with a pin to win it for the Bulldogs.

Arundel 51, Centennial 21: Pins by Cole Figueroa (138 pounds) and Clint Mills (170) helped lead the Warriors over the Eagles on Wednesday. Calvin Kraisser (132 pounds), Nicholas Shapiro (145 pounds) and Tristan Yee (182 pounds) won by pin for the Eagles in the loss.

Swimming

St. Mary’s Girls 95, Key School 72: Kylie Sands placed first in the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, Shannon Harvey won the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle and Sammy Dunn touched first in the 50 freestyle and took second in the 100 freestyle as the Saints topped the Obezags. Fiona Schere, a UCLA commit, took first in the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle for Key.

St. Mary’s boys 57, Key School 34; St. Mary’s boys 68, AACS 18; Key School 44, AACS 35: Joe Hayburn, returned from his record-setting performance at the National Catholic High School Championship meet to win the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly and Jack Drucis finished behind him in second in the IM but touched first in the 100 breast stroke as the Saints swept the Obezags and Eagles in the tri-meet. Alex Pickett took second in the 200 freestyle for St. Mary’s.

