ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate Dems determined to save Build Back Better package

By Alexandra Limon
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lj17j_0dsX3qU700

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — President Biden kicked off his second year in office and Democrats are trying to press reset in order to move the president’s agenda forward.

That includes trying to pass the Build Back Better package which failed to pass last year.

Democratic leaders believe a version of Build Back Better can still become law, “building around a handful of issues,” Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) said.

Senator Wyden says the legislative package should include provisions to fight climate change.

“Any energy source that can reduce carbon emissions is in a position to get the tax savings,” Senator Wyden said.

Wyden also wants the bill to ensure the government can negotiate prescription drug prices and should include the expanded child tax credit.

“Because of omicron, families are faced with extra expenses, the child tax credit is tangible benefit,” Wyden said.

But President Biden isn’t as sure. Earlier this week, he said some of his biggest priorities might have to be left out to give the bill a shot of passing in the Senate.

“That I’m not sure I can get in the package. One is the child tax credit and the other is help for the cost of community colleges,” President Biden explained.

Republicans say rising inflation is why they oppose any additional government spending.

“That inflation was created and fueled by this incredible spending spree that the democrats have been on,” Senator John Thune (R-SD) said.

Democratic senators Manchin and Sinema are also concerned about inflation and a bill can’t pass without their support.

Even Senate Democrats can agree, it isn’t clear progressives in the house will support a watered-down bill.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Democrats eye new strategy after failure of voting bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats were picking up the pieces Thursday following the collapse of their top-priority voting rights legislation, with some shifting their focus to a narrower bipartisan effort to repair laws Donald Trump exploited in his bid to overturn the 2020 election. Though their bid to dramatically rewrite...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NEWS10 ABC

EXPLAINER: Why is filibuster such a barrier to voting bill?

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the fifth time in recent months, Senate Republicansare expected to block Democrats’ sweeping voting legislationthis week using a longstanding delaying tactic that can stop a bill in its tracks. Democrats lament — this time — that Senate rules give outsize power to the chamber’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NEWS10 ABC

New step to curb tech giants’ power advanced by Senate panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress has taken a new step toward reining in the market dominance of Big Tech. Bipartisan legislation advanced by a Senate panel would bar the dominant online platforms from favoring their own goods and services over those of rivals. It could, for example, prevent Amazon from steering consumers to its own brands and away from competitors’ products on its giant e-commerce platform.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
LehighValleyLive.com

Build Back Better will address major challenges in Pa. Senate needs to pass it. | Letter

As leaders in Pennsylvania, it is our responsibility to ensure our federal partners in Washington hear the voices of our shared constituents. As we serve our respective communities, we see up close and personal the persistent challenges that they face every day, most of which are addressed in the Build Back Better agenda which is widely supported by the people we represent.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Bernie Sanders: The time for Senate talk is over. We need to vote

The Republican Party is working overtime to suppress the vote and undermine American democracy. It is a party which ignores climate change, the existential threat to our planet and represents the interests of the wealthy and the powerful while turning its back on struggling working-class families. The GOP is the party that gives tax breaks […] The post Bernie Sanders: The time for Senate talk is over. We need to vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
John Thune
Reuters

Build Back Better plan could pass in chunks, Biden says

WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he needs to break up his signature $1.7 trillion Build Back Better legislation, passing a large chunk now and other measures later in the year. Biden made a big push in December to win passage in Congress...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Biden suggests smaller bites of Build Back Better

Welcome to Thursday's Health 202 📰 Did you order a free rapid test? Let us know how it went, and importantly, when you get it. Reach out at rachel.roubein@washpost.com. Today: President Biden's lengthy press conference gave a window into his thinking on Build Back Better and the coronavirus. Maryland's governor takes issue with the White House's rapid test plan. But first:
PUBLIC HEALTH
wamc.org

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is optimistic Build Back Better can pass

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren said she is optimistic that a compromise will emerge to lead to passage of the Build Back Better Act – the sweeping social policy and climate change bill. In an interview Friday with WAMC, the Massachusetts Democrat said she is looking for a path around...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dems#Senate Democrats#Child Tax Credit#Democratic#Republicans#Nexstar Media Inc
Boston Globe

Democrats need to get real on Build Back Better

After months and months and months, during which their Build Back Better agenda has become an exercise in Bumble About Forever, Democrats need to try a different tack. That starts with facing facts: Their efforts to enact a champagne agenda on a Miller Lite mandate are not working. And given that they need every single Senate Democrat, plus the vote of Vice President Kamala Harris, to squeak something through under simple-majority-vote reconciliation rules, there’s little reason to think that will change.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Fiscal Times

Is Manchin Abandoning Build Back Better?

Sen. Joe Manchin’s opposition to the Build Back Better legislative package has stopped President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda in its tracks, and now it looks like the West Virginia Democrat has no interest in trying to get the bill moving forward again, even on the terms he offered the White House in December.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Senate
The Independent

Bernie Sanders calls Arizona Democrats’ censure of Kyrsten Sinema ‘exactly right’

Sen Bernie Sanders appeared eager to escalate the war between various factions of the Democratic Party on Sunday during an interview with CNN in which he stated his support for the censure and potential primarying of a senator who voted against the party’s effort to change the filibuster and pass voting rights legislation.Mr Sanders appeared on CNN’s State of the Union and said that the Arizona Democratic Party was “exactly right” to censure their state senator after Ms Sinema voted with Republicans last week against the Democrats’ voting rights push.“On that particular vote that she and [Sen Joe] Manchin...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy