A Live-Action ’Godzilla’ TV Show Is Coming to Apple TV Plus

By Matt Singer
 3 days ago
Godzilla and Kaiju Monster TV Series in the Works From Legendary, Apple

The big-screen world of Godzilla and Legendary’s Monsterverse is getting the small-screen treatment. Apple TV+ has partnered with Legendary for a new original live-action show based on the creatures and the mysterious monster-tracking organization seen in the popular films. Hailing from Legendary Television, the show will be executive produced by Chris Black, the sci-fi veteran behind Star Trek Enterprise and Robert Kirkman series Outcast, and Matt Fraction, best known for his award-winning comic book work such as Marvel Comics’ Hawkeye. The two will act as the show’s co-creators with Black as the showrunner. Also executive producing are Safehouse Pictures’ Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell...
Samuel L Jackson shocks Yorkshire diners as he arrives in UK to film Marvel series

Samuel L Jackson has reportedly stunned local diners in a Huddersfield restaurant after being spotted in the area filming a new series.The actor is believed to have arrived in Yorkshire to film the forthcoming Marvel series, Secret Invasion.Jackson, who has played Nick Fury in several films throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is set to front his own Disney Plus series as the character.Local reports have confirmed multiple sightings of the Hollywood A-lister, as Secret Invasion prepares to film in Halifax and Leeds.He has reportedly been seen taking photographs with fans and dining in a local restaurant.Secret Invasion will also...
Trans TikTok Star Jesse Sullivan Stars in Trailer for New Documentary ‘My Transparent Life’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Elysium Media has dropped the trailer for “My Transparent Life,” a documentary chronicling the gender transitions of TikTok star Jesse Sullivan and celebrity makeup artist Stassi Kihm. Hosted and produced by Serena DC (“Hollywood Disclosure”), the doc is set to hit streaming services on the International Trans Day of Visibility, March 31. “The reason I’ve embarked on this journey is because I don’t feel the world understands what it means to be trans,” DC tells Sullivan in the trailer. As the doc follows Kihm and Sullivan’s medical transitions, including hormone replacement therapy and gender reassignment surgery, they are also mentored by members...
Apple TV+ lands Godzilla and Titans original based on Legendary’s Monsterverse

Matt Fraction
Godzilla Small-Screen Series Being Planned For Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is Developing a Godzilla Spinoff Series

Monsterverse Live-Action Series Headed To Apple TV+

Godzilla Apple TV show release date, trailer, plot for the MonsterVerse series

‘Batgirl’: Ivory Aquino To Play Alysia Yeoh, First Trans Character In A Live-Action DC Film

EXCLUSIVE: Ivory Aquino (When They See Us, Tales of the City) has joined the cast of Batgirl, the upcoming superhero film that Bad Boys for Life‘s Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are directing for HBO Max. Aquino will star alongside previously announced cast members including Leslie Grace, J.K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser, Michael Keaton and Jacob Scipio. Batgirl is based on the DC comics created by writer Gail Simone and artist Ardian Syaf. While specifics with regard to the film’s plot are being kept under wraps, it will center on Gotham City police commissioner Jim Gordon’s (Simmons) daughter, Barbara (Grace). Aquino will play Barbara’s best friend,...
Massive Godzilla series stomps toward Apple TV+

MonsterVerse show from the world of Godzilla and Kong in the works at Apple TV+

Apple TV Plus renews 'The Morning Show,' adds new showrunner

The Morning Show will stay on the air, as Apple TV Plus has renewed the drama for a third season. "Charlotte Stoudt will take over as showrunner starting with season three," The Hollywood Reporter relayed. "Kerry Ehrin, who developed The Morning Show and who served as showrunner on the first and second seasons, will serve as consultant on the third season while continuing to develop new series for Apple TV+ under her previously announced overall deal."
Netflix Orders Comedy Series Starring Michelle Buteau; Apple TV Plus Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘Servant’ (TV News Roundup)

Netflix has ordered “Survival of the Thickest,” an eight episode scripted comedy starring stand-up Michelle Buteau. Based on Buteau’s 2020 essay book of the same name, “Survival of the Thickest” stars Buteau as Mavis Beaumont, a Black, plus-size woman navigating life after she finds herself newly single. The series was created by Buteau and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, who will serve as the showrunner for the series. The series will be executive produced by Ravi Nandan and Alli Reich from A24. “Survival of the Thickest” follows an overall deal between Sanchez-Witzel and Netflix to develop shows for the streamer. It also continues Buteau’s relationship...
Actors Who Turned Down Marvel Roles

Not a month goes by without an announcement of major new additions to the cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After several decades of Marvel movies and shows, hundreds of acting talents have now appeared in the MCU. Sometimes, it seems as if the studio has consumed every actor in Hollywood, like some kind of moviemaking Galactus.
Netflix Officially Confirms ‘Squid Game’ Season 2

While all signs have been pointing to this news for a long time, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has officially confirmed that Season 2 of Hwang Dong-hyuk's breakout series Squid Game is on the way. Sarandos revealed the update during an interview focusing on the streaming platform’s 2021 fourth quarter earnings....
‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Showrunner Bruce Miller Renews ABC Signature-Hulu Overall Deal

Bruce Miller has renewed his multiyear overall deal with Disney. “The Handmaid’s Tale” showrunner previously signed a joint overall pact with Hulu and MGM in 2018. Miller’s new deal is still with Hulu, but now adds in Disney’s ABC Signature to the mix. While MGM, which produces “The Handmaid’s Tale” and its in-the-works sequel “The Testaments,” is not explicitly part of the partnership anymore, a source tells Variety that Miller will continue to work closely with them on his current and some potential future projects. Under the new overall deal, Miller will continue at the helm of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which is currently in pre-production on Season 5, per Disney, and develop projects for ABC Signature and Hulu, some of which he will create and write, and others he will supervise. “Bruce has created one of the most iconic series in all of television in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,'” Jonnie Davis, president of ABC Signature, said Tuesday. “His work has had worldwide influence and we’re thrilled and honored to be working with him at ABC Signature. We cannot wait to be a part of what’s next.” Miller is represented by ICM Partners and attorney Jamie Mandelbaum of Jackoway Tyerman.
