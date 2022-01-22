ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Faster trains coming as federal infrastructure dollars head to Connecticut

By Jodi Latina
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hRE7p_0dsX3SUn00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Marianne Cruz of East Haven and her cousins are headed to the Big Apple.

“They are from Florida. They came to visit me and I’m about to show them New York,” Cruz said.

Right now, the train ride takes an hour and a half to two hours, but it could be faster.

“20 minutes earlier to New York and you know having a blast, that would be cool,” Cruz added.

The pressure is on to deliver.

Some $60 billion dollars nationwide will go to improving rail service. The money was authorized through the federal bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Officials vowed to prioritize Connecticut’s funding on faster train service.

Mayor Justin Elicker of New Haven said Union Station is vital and the “welcoming mat” to the city.

The Lamont administration has been pushing for faster train service. TIME FOR CT was launched back in June.

The goal: shave off 25 minutes from the New Haven to New York City commute by 2035.

There is also the Northeast Corridor Commission’s C35 plan to fix a backlog of deferred maintenance.

“Perhaps most importantly is being able to get there just a little bit faster,” said Governor Ned Lamont.

The recently signed bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes $60 billion for passenger rail and freight nationwide, $30 billion for the Northeast corridor, a portion of which is just for Amtrak — around $6 billion.

The new CEO of Amtrak said it is a guaranteed funding stream.

“We would have these big ambitious plans. We’d be limited to the year of funding available. So we could start a project, but we had no idea if we could ever finish the project,” said Stephen Gardner.

The state owns a portion of the track — a key partnership when investing in faster trains for a competitive workforce.

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy said it is a game-changer.

“Being able to get from the station down to New York City in 20 minutes less than it takes today, will absolutely be a job and business recruitment boon,” Murphy said.

Competitive grants will also fund inter-city passenger rail.

Transportation leaders said the most immediate change you’ll see is on the Acela, with 10 minutes cut off the commute time to New York City by this summer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 3

Darkstar86
3d ago

yay even more robberies and disgusting behavior that won't be corrected because Democrats want to protect their criminal voting base

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTNH

Milford Harbor to get major improvements thanks to $5M federal grant

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford is home to one of the busiest recreational harbors on the Connecticut shoreline. Details about a new federal grant that will help fund some major improvements to the harbor were unveiled Tuesday. It’s not a tide that will lift the boats in the Milford Harbor, but a $5 million federal […]
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Project involving new Amazon distribution site on Waterbury-Naugatuck line could create up to 1,000 jobs

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A proposal involving a new Amazon distribution site on the Waterbury-Naugatuck line could create up to 1,000 jobs, state and local officials announced Tuesday. Bluewater Property Group will develop a plan that will turn the Waterbury/Naugatuck Industrial Park into a state-of-the-art distribution facility with the potential to create up to 1,000 […]
WATERBURY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Haven, CT
Traffic
State
New York State
State
Florida State
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
East Haven, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Traffic
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
City
East Haven, CT
WTNH

New Haven receives federal grant to address housing-related hazards

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The number of children who have asthma is alarmingly high, especially in cities like New Haven. A $2 million grant through the Housing and Urban Development’s Healthy Homes Program was awarded to New Haven to address asthma triggers, including moisture, mold, mildew, domestic hygiene, pests, radon, and falling and tripping […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

2021 was the 3rd hottest year in the Northeast since 1985

(WWTI) — Things really heated up in 2021… temperature-wise. Cornell University’s Northeast Regional Climate Center has confirmed that 2021 was the third-warmest year in the Northeastern United States since 1895. Based on data from the Center, the region has an average of 49.5 degrees Fahrenheit in 2021, which tied it to temperatures recorded in 2020. […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Murphy
Person
Ned Lamont
WTNH

Rocky Hill Police first in state to launch public safety app

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – The Rocky Hill Police Department launched a new mobile app to improve communications with residents. It’s the first department in Connecticut to use the public safety app called Atlas 1. If there is a crime in Rocky Hill, there’s now an app that will tell residents about it. “You don’t […]
ROCKY HILL, CT
WTNH

Lake Compounce is now hiring over 1,000 employees for the upcoming season

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Lake Compounce is looking to hire over 1,000 new employees to join their all star-team for the 2022 season. Opening day for Lake Compounce is only 100 days away. America’s Oldest Amusement Park has hiked up the pay and perks to attract the region’s best and brightest for roles as lifeguards, […]
BRISTOL, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Passenger Trains#New York City#Amtrak#The Big Apple#Union Station
WTNH

Nursing home visitors in CT see new rules in effect

NEW LONDON, CT (WTNH) — Starting Saturday, people visiting friends and family at nursing homes in Connecticut faced new rules upon entering, as the state’s updated guidance went into effect. While COVID-19 cases are decreasing across the state, the numbers are rising in nursing homes. As Margaret Breen arrived at Beechwood Post Acute and Transitional […]
NEW LONDON, CT
WTNH

Backus Hospital opens new ambulatory medical center to the public

(WTNH) – Backus Hospital in Norwich is expanding in a big way. This week, a new ambulatory medical center infusion center opened to the public. Lisa Bazinet, regional nurse manager of oncology services at Backus and Windham Hospitals is discussing the new center. Watch the video above for the full interview.  
NORWICH, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
WTNH

Schools still required to mask following NYS Supreme Court ruling

NEW YORK (WWTI) — An announcement made late Monday night may change mask mandates in New York State, however, possibly not for schools. On January 24, New York State Supreme Court Judge Thomas Rademaker of Nassau County wrote that the governor does not have the authority to impose the mandate since emergency powers are no […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WTNH

Lyman Orchards bringing manufacturing facilities to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WTNH) — The former Something Sweet buildings in New Haven will be turned into manufacturing facilities for Lyman Orchards. Lyman Orchards successfully purchased the assets of Something Sweet out of bankruptcy during an auction that took place in September 2021, and officially closed on the purchase in October 2021. The two buildings, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

WTNH

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy