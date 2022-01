Or why we now only have room for the easiest and most straightforward sorts of thrill. We used to hope, I think, that the pandemic was going to make us better. When the first lockdown hit, we were able to persist under the impression that a sort of big reset button had been pressed on our lives: that our bad old routines had all been broken, that ‘nature was returning’, and that once we had all been rebooted, ‘when the pandemic was over’, we could all resume our old existences as the best versions of ourselves.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO