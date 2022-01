Following his sudden passing, many fans are now curious to know what Meat Loaf’s net worth was before his death. The rock star, known for songs like “Bat Out of Hell,” among others, died at the age of 74 on January 20, 2022, leaving behind a career spanning six decades and millions of records sold around the world. Meat Loaf—who was born Marvin Lee Aday and later known as Michael Lee Aday—was born on September 27, 1947, in Dallas, Texas to parents Wilma and Orvis. Meat Loaf’s mother Wilma was a schoolteacher and choir singer, whereas his dad Orvis, a former...

DALLAS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO