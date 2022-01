After months and months and months, during which their Build Back Better agenda has become an exercise in Bumble About Forever, Democrats need to try a different tack. That starts with facing facts: Their efforts to enact a champagne agenda on a Miller Lite mandate are not working. And given that they need every single Senate Democrat, plus the vote of Vice President Kamala Harris, to squeak something through under simple-majority-vote reconciliation rules, there’s little reason to think that will change.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO