ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Columbia Becomes First Label in History With a 20-Week Run at No. 1 at Top 40 Radio

By Chris Willman
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yUixA_0dsX2JlH00

With no small assist from Adele , Columbia Records has made staying at the top of the charts look “Easy” — not just with her indomitable smash but major hits from the Kid Laroi and Lil Nas X , too. Between those three artists’ songs, Columbia has held onto the No. 1 spot on Mediabase’s Top 40 radio chart for 20 straight weeks… a longer run than any single label has ever previously enjoyed in Mediabase history.

The three songs contributing to that unprecedented five-month streak: Adele’s “Easy on Me,” the Kid Laroi’s “Stay” (with a featured appearance by Justin Bieber) and Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby” (with a guest shot by Jack Harlow). Just for perspective, the last time one of these three Columbia songs wasn’t on top was just prior to Labor Day 2021.

In the case of “Stay” — speaking of staying power— the Kid Laroi’s tune set its own record, remaining atop the Mediabase Top 40 chart for 12 weeks, more than any other single before it.

“Easy on Me,” meanwhile, has been No. 1 at Top 40 for the last seven straight weeks — a personal record for as big a superstar as music has right now.

“Industry Baby” spent a single week at the top, but no one had reason to feel sorry Lil Nas X for not having a longer run, given his being shmushed right in-between those other two blockbusters… and given the wholly satisfying news that this represented Nas’ second straight single to go No. 1 at Top 40.

Peter Gray, the executive VP/head of promotion at Columbia, came on board at the tail end of 2019, after leaving his executive VP/GM role at Warner Records. Needless to say, he hasn’t given Sony any reason for buyers’ remorse, reaching this historic milestone just over a couple of years into his tenure there. Gray is reluctant to thump his chest too much — “We have a lot of other headlines that we’re chasing this year,” he says, and he doesn’t want to jinx 2022 — but setting an all-time chart record isn’t anything to keep under wraps, either.

“Radio stations don’t necessarily want more songs,” Gray says. “They want more confidence in the songs that they are playing. There are only so many spots on a playlist. So if something is performing in that way” — speaking specifically about the Kid Laroi’s three months at No. 1, and Adele being on top for close to two months now— “no one’s going to look at it and say, ‘Something’s wrong.’

“Our fundamental responsibility is to break new artists and to elevate the careers of superstars. And in this run at No. 1, we’ve done all of those things. You have Leroi exploding on the scene to become a household name. Adele is Adele, and now she’s had the longest-running No. 1 of her career.” And somewhere between the veteran and the newbie, “you have Nas X transitioning from the early stages of a pop artist to a fully realized superstar, in this case, with back-to-back No. 1s at pop radio. You know, that’s like a lightning strike plus a lottery ticket.”

When you’re representing a single label that has multiple artists poised to become or stay at No. 1, there’s a science to working with radio and timing promotion to make sure no one misses out on a claim on the top spot, assuming the audience is first of all involved in making these planes stacked up over LaGuardia, as it were, all come in for a landing at the proper point.

“We were orchestrating the handoff at the top of the chart,” says Gray. “‘Stay” had been there for such a long time, it was important to us that Nas have his moment, also — full well knowing that Adele was heading to the top of the chart without anyone’s help. So we had to work to manage the top of the chart to ensure that Nas got that shot, which he very much deserved. So we handed off three different No. 1s to ourselves — and in fact, ‘Stay’ went back to No. 1 for a second time. So there was a really fun and unprecedented juggling act at the top of the chart to make sure that all three of them had their turns. It’s a lot of people, a lot of towns, a lot of time zones and a lot of math. And our team is excellent at managing all of those things. ”

America doesn’t train public attention on the idea of a “Christmas single” the way the U.K. does, in terms of placing some kind of importance on which non-holiday song has captured the national mood toward the end of December. But if the U.S. did think in those terms, it might seem ironic that America’s Christmas spirit was exemplified by… Adele being sad.

“Yeah, exactly,” laughs Gray.  “If there’s a sequel to ‘Love, Actually,’ there should be a Christmas scene with Adele singing ‘Easy on Me.'”

In all seriousness, though, it was funny to look at the Mediabase or Billboard charts throughout the holiday season and see the upper ranks populated almost entirely by Christmas oldies — plus, “Easy on Me” and “Stay,” songs that have proven not only capable of surviving the apocalypse but surviving Burl Ives.

“We know what happens to listening behavior during those critical holiday weeks: Everyone gets thrown out at the top, and you know, it’s Mariah (Carey) and Bing Crosby. So for these things to still hang around the hoop in that way and be that strong is incredibly powerful.”

The Adele song’s survival instincts really can’t be underrated: It’s essentially a piano ballad with almost no rhythm track to speak of, in a format that’s all about rhythm nowadays. Gray says he didn’t have any question marks in his mind about whether Top 40 would play an unqualified ballad out of the gate, but it was up to the audience whether “Easy on Me” held on to the public imagination once the gate was well back in the rear-view mirror.

“The world was waiting and there was great enthusiasm (for the song’s debut), period. But yes, to have it stick in such a lasting way, particularly considering how youthful music is — and by that I mean how fast, young and fresh material kind of cuts its way to the top of the chart — for Adele to have that level of staying power is obviously very, very meaningful, in having a world-class superstar… I don’t want to say reclaim, but maintain that stature. It’s competitive out there.”

In this case, it involved Sad Adele holding onto the top spot for seven weeks so far even as Bop Adele waits in the wings, getting plenty of airplay on her own. “Once the (’30’) album was out, based on the success of ‘Easy on Me,’ we knew radio would be very keen to play a number of songs off the album. So it was critical that we found a pathway to single number two relatively quickly. That is ‘Oh My God,’ which is also succeeding on the radio at multiple formats, all while ‘Easy on Me’ is parked at the top of the charts. This is really just a great scenario where you have a successful follow-up, on the move and multi-format, while your original single is literally locked into the top spot for months. Those are rare scenarios where it works that well.”

The odds would suggest that Columbia’s streak will be coming to an end in short order, but then, they would have suggested that a month, too. If there is destined to be a gap between “Easy on Me” being No. 1 and, say, “Oh My God” possibly having its own OMG chart moment, that’s OK — Gray has faith in all the follow-up singles to come from her, Laroi and Nas X. The latter artist now has the most obviously pop-friendly song off his album, “That’s What I Really Want,” climbing up through the top 10, and that could be Columbia’s next No. 1.

When it comes to picking singles off these albums, and the all-important order of them, Gray says: “Our promotion department is very good at delivering them, and our A&R department is even better at choosing them.”

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Peter Dinklage Blasts Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Remake: ‘A F—ing Backwards Story About Dwarfs’

Disney’s slate of live-action remakes has included “Cinderella,” “The Jungle Book” and “Beauty and the Beast,” and coming soon is Marb Webb’s live-action reimagining of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” Webb, best known for helming “500 Days of Summer” and Andrew Garfield’s “Spider-Man” films, has cast “West Side Story” breakout Rachel Zegler in the title role and Gal Gadot as the villainous Evil Queen. Not everyone is too thrilled with idea of remaking “Snow White,” most notably Peter Dinklage. The Emmy winner guested on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast this week and criticized remaking “Snow White” due to the fairytale’s...
MOVIES
Variety

The World Mourns — And Sings Along With — Meat Loaf, Rock Icon of the 1970s

The outsize personality of U.S. rock singer Meat Loaf, who died age 74, was cherished and mourned across Europe where news of his passing dampened many a breakfast table on Friday. Andrew Lloyd Webber said: “The vaults of heaven will be ringing with rock. RIP meatloaf. Give my regards to Jim. – ALW.” TV host Piers Morgan said: “RIP Meat Loaf, 74. One of rock music’s all-time great characters whose seminal iconic album Bat Out Of Hell is one of the biggest-selling records in history. A wondrously talented, flamboyant, funny, outrageous and rebellious chameleon. Sad news.” British actor Stephen Fry said: “I hope...
MUSIC
Variety

Joe Biden Calls Fox News Reporter a ‘Stupid Son of a Bitch’ After Inflation Question

President Joe Biden was heard calling Fox News reporter Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a bitch” on Monday during a White House event. The incident occurred as Biden finished a White House Competition Council meeting on lowering prices on a variety of products for American families, as CNN reported. According to C-SPAN footage posted on Twitter by CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter, Doocy asked Biden, “Would you take a question on inflation? Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?” To which the president replied sardonically on a hot mic: “It’s a great asset, more inflation....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nas
Person
Justin Bieber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Stations#Top 40#Radio Format#Adele Columbia Records#Vp#Gm#Warner Records#Sony
Billboard

Cher, Adam Lambert, Andrew Lloyd Webber Pay Tribute to Meat Loaf: ‘The Vaults of Heaven Will Be Ringing With Rock’

Cher recalled the time they recorded 'Dead Ringer For Love' from Meat's second album. The music world mourned a truly larger-than-life figure on Friday (Jan. 21), with tributes pouring in for Grammy-winning Bat Out of Hell singer Meat Loaf. The full-force singer (born Marvin Lee Aday) who died on Thursday of undisclosed causes at age 74 was honored by famous friends, collaborators and admirers, from Cher to Broadway legend Andrew Lloyd Webber, Adam Lambert, Bonnie Tyler and British actor-comedian Stephen Fry.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Meat Loaf's 'Paradise by the Dashboard Light' Collaborator Ellen Foley Looks Back on His Legacy (Exclusive)

"He was always a star," Ellen Foley says of her friend, the late Meat Loaf. The legendary rock star, whose real name was Marvin Lee Aday, died Thursday at the age of 74. Foley, who was one of Meat Loaf's longtime collaborators and worked with him on the hit single "Paradise by the Dashboard Light," reflects on their friendship and looks back at his legacy.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
People

Meat Loaf's Life in Photos

Born in Dallas on Sept. 27, 1947, as Marvin Lee Aday, Meat Loaf fell in love with music at a young age. He got his start in school productions, moving to Los Angeles in his early 20s and quickly finding luck in both the movie and music industries. As for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Kiefer Sutherland: ‘When the FBI comes running through your house with guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it’

When Kiefer Sutherland was two years old, long before anyone had even conceived of the counter-terrorist operative Jack Bauer he would one day play in 24, his family’s home in Beverly Hills was raided by armed government agents. Although he was just a toddler, Sutherland remembers the shock of the moment all too well. “It doesn’t matter what age you are,” he says with a dry laugh, “when the FBI comes running through your house with their guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it.”Sutherland, now 55, is speaking on a video call from his home in Los Angeles. He’s wearing thick-rimmed...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

10 Meat Loaf songs that define his signature over-the-top style

Meat Loaf, the Grammy-winning operatic singer-songwriter beloved by many for his bombastic stage persona, died Thursday at the age of 74, leaving behind a lexicon of hits that shaped rock music. From "Bat Out of Hell" to "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)," Meat Loaf, born...
MUSIC
XXL Mag

Kanye West Appears to Send Warning to the Kardashians – ‘Don’t Play With My Kids’

Although Kanye West is going through a divorce with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, it appears he sent a stern warning to the Kardashians when it comes to his children. In an interview with Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked, which premiered on Monday (Jan. 24) on YouTube, the Chicago rapper-producer, now known as Ye, spoke candidly about his impending divorce and how he plans to stay in his children’s lives no matter what.
HIP HOP
Variety

Variety

45K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy