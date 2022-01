Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 8 was by far the most powerful episode of the season. We are two episodes away from the finale and most of the secrets that the characters were working overtime to conceal were revealed in a matter of minutes. But Before we get into all of that let’s take it to the very beginning. The episode begins at Tariq’s trial. Davis puts up a good defense, but it’s hardly enough to keep Tariq out of jail because there is evidence and reasonable doubt. The prosecution attempts to play a recording that shows a Tariq had a motive to kill Jabari Reynolds but the prosecution wasn’t in the discovery. Since it’s Davis’s first time hearing it, he asks the judge for an extra day to review the recording before they play it in court. Here’s the catch, Davis can’t play the recording for his client. While Davis is able to buy more time for the defense to strategize what he can’t wait for is his payment. He cautions Tariq to pay him by tomorrow or else he’ll be stuck with a public defender that will screw him over.

