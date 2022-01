The cuttings re-injection services market was valued at $180.6 million in 2020 and projected to reach $259.7 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2030. Factors propelling the cutting re-injection services market growth are its advantages such as its potential to discard other wastes that would have to be taken to shore for disposal, allowing utilization of less expensive drilling fluid, no need of offshore transportation, cuttings can be injected if pre-treated, less chances of ground and surface water contamination, and removal of seafloor effect. However, some of the disadvantages hindering the market growth are increase in air pollution because of large power needs, rise in requirement of large equipment and labors, and others.

