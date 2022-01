The Seahawks’ double-firing of defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and pass game coordinator Andre Curtis only emphasized that head coach Pete Carroll wants defensive improvement in 2022. Even before Carroll decided to shake up his staff, the 70-year old defensive guru had identified one area that the unit needed to get better at: rushing the passer. And the topic of pass rush has been ubiquitous since Carroll arrived in Seattle.

