Public Safety

Man’s dead body ‘taken to post office in attempt to claim pension’

By Rebecca Black
 7 days ago

Police are investigating reports a man's body was brought into a post office before an attempt was made to claim his pension.

According to local reports, a man entered a post office in Co Carlow on Friday morning and tried to collect a pension on behalf of another man.

After being told the man would have to be present for pension payment to be claimed, he reportedly left and two people later returned with a man in his 60s, who appeared to be propped up.

The Irish Times reports the body of the man was left at the scene after the two men fled when a woman reported suspicions.

Carlow mayor Ken Murnane said the local community is absolutely shocked by the reports.

“The whole town is in shock that anyone could actually think of doing something like that, it’s unbelievable,” he said.

“It’s just mind-boggling that anyone could happen to do something like that, it beggars belief. It’s like a Hitchcock movie.”

A Garda spokesperson said officers are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the unexplained death of a man in the Carlow area on Friday morning.

“The services of the Garda Technical Bureau and the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested,” they said.

“A post-mortem will be conducted by the Office of the State Pathologist, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.

“No further information is available at this time.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
