Oscar host has become one of the least-desirable jobs in Hollywood

After three years, the formerly host-less Academy Awards shall have an emcee for film’s biggest night. The Academy Awards announced on Tuesday during a TCA executive session that they will indeed have a host for the 94th ceremony, following Kevin Hart’s departure in 2019. Who will be hosting, you may ask? That’s still up in the air. THR reported that Spider-Man’s Tom Holland expressed interest in hosting the awards show, and the Academy did reach out to him to “explore that possibility.” “What kind of fucking idiot wouldn’t host the Oscars?” said Holland on the hypothetical opportunity. Many people, Tom! Deadline previously called the gig “thankless,” with high-profile celebrities pulling their name from consideration for the job in previous years. Hart quit the hosting gig three days after he was announced when old, homophobic tweets of his resurfaced online. The Academy reportedly wanted him back to host the show if he “expressed interest in returning” but denied the offer, resulting in a host-less event.

