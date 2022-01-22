ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscar host has become one of the least-desirable jobs in Hollywood

 3 days ago
"Whoever takes the mantle from 2017–2018 host Jimmy Kimmel will have their work cut out for them," reports Vulture's Chris Lee. "Serving as the most forward face of a broadcast that yielded record-low viewership last year requires a certain amount of cheerleading for the continuing relevance of...

worldofreel.com

Hosting the Oscars Has Turned Into Career Suicide

The Oscars was trending on social media because of a rumor that Tom Holland and Zendaya have been asked if they are interested in hosting the next ceremony in March. In recent years, the Oscars seem to have forgotten that having an entertaining host does make viewers stick around for the full 3 hours. However, here's the main dilemma the Academy has had these last few years: Whoever is chosen to host these 94th Academy Awards will be met with the utmost of scrutiny. Just ask Kevin Hart.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Who Will Host the Oscars?

After three years, the formerly host-less Academy Awards shall have an emcee for film's biggest night. The Academy Awards announced on Tuesday during a TCA executive session that they will indeed have a host for the 94th ceremony, following Kevin Hart's departure in 2019. Who will be hosting, you may ask? That's still up in the air. THR reported that Spider-Man's Tom Holland expressed interest in hosting the awards show, and the Academy did reach out to him to "explore that possibility." "What kind of fucking idiot wouldn't host the Oscars?" said Holland on the hypothetical opportunity. Many people, Tom! Deadline previously called the gig "thankless," with high-profile celebrities pulling their name from consideration for the job in previous years. Hart quit the hosting gig three days after he was announced when old, homophobic tweets of his resurfaced online. The Academy reportedly wanted him back to host the show if he "expressed interest in returning" but denied the offer, resulting in a host-less event.
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

2022 Oscars Will Have a Host Again, ABC Reveals

Three years after Jimmy Kimmel took to The Academy Awards stage as the 2018 Oscars host, ABC announced that the 2022 ceremony will once again have a proper host. The announcement was made Tuesday morning by the president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, Craig Erwich, during the network's winter Television Critics Association press tour slot. While no word of this year's host could be was announced, Erwich expressed his faith in executive producer Will Packer's choice, saying, "Will really has his pulse on popular culture and entertainment. I know he has a lot in store and we'll have more details to share soon."
TV & VIDEOS
spectrumnews1.com

Oscars will again have a host; show director named

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — For the first time since 2018, this year's Academy Awards ceremony will have a host. Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, broke the news Tuesday during the Television Critics Association's press tour, telling reporters, "You heard it here first." What You Need...
TV & VIDEOS
San Diego Channel

2022 Oscars reportedly set to have a host

The 2022 Academy Awards will reportedly have a host. According to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, announced Tuesday during the winter Television Critics Association virtual press tour. The 94th Oscars, which haven't had a host in three years, is slated to...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Oscars Announce Ceremony Will Have a Host This Year

The Oscars will have a host in 2022. Craig Erwich, President of Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, confirmed that the awards show will have a host for the first time in three years during the virtual Television Critics Association press tour on Tuesday. Jimmy Kimmel most recently hosted the ceremony,...
CELEBRITIES
morningbrew.com

After three years without one, the Oscars will have a host again

The 94th annual Academy Awards, one of Hollywood's biggest nights (and one of the few remaining linear-TV advertising tentpoles), will once again have a host. ABC, which is slated to air the broadcast on March 27, will bring back an emcee after three years without one, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment President Craig Erwich confirmed at the Television Critics Association's annual winter press tour Tuesday. They haven't nailed down who will do it, though. "It might be me," Erwich joked.
CELEBRITIES
wincountry.com

This year's Oscars show will go on, with a host

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The Academy Awards will have a host for the first time since 2018 and return to their longtime home at the Dolby Theatre, broadcaster ABC said on Tuesday. While other awards shows have been postponed because of a surge in COVID-19 cases, Walt Disney Co's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theplaylist.net

ABC Confirms The 94th Oscars Will Have A Host

Our long awards season nightmare may be over. During an executive session panel for the Television Critics Association Winter Tour, Craig Erwich, President of ABC and Hulu Originals, provided an update regarding the 94th Academy Awards and a big one. For the first time since 2018, the Oscars will have a host.
TV & VIDEOS
thecut.com

Tom Holland Is Coming for That Oscar… Host

With great power comes great responsibility, and with great fame comes… the opportunity to host the Oscars? Tom Holland is reportedly in the running to be the 2022 Oscar host — assuming, of course, that the Oscars do actually happen and aren't a closed event like the Golden Globes.
CELEBRITIES
KXLY

Ricky Gervais would host Oscars for free – on one condition

Ricky Gervais has offered to host the Oscars for free – if he can say what he wants. The 'After Life' creator admitted he doesn't think he'd ever be asked to anchor the Academy Awards because his comedy is too controversial, but he'd jump at the chance if he was offered the job and organisers allowed him the same freedom as he was given when he fronted the Golden Globes on five occasions.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Guest Column: After 94 Years, It's Time for the Academy to Recognize the Art Form of Stunt Work

Why is it, in the Academy Awards' 94-year history, an apparent prejudice is allowed to continue toward stunt professionals by not recognizing their extraordinary artistic and physical contribution to filmmaking? Stunt performers are often denied the recognition of their peers in the cinematic world, beyond a slap on the back and an "atta boy." The Emmys and SAG Awards each have two categories for stunts, but film's highest honor is an Oscar (with BAFTA not far behind, also devoid of a stunt category). I always arrive at one conclusion, and I don't suggest it lightly: The long-standing tradition of being seen...
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Spider-Man star Tom Holland has reportedly been asked to host the 2022 Oscars

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland has been asked to host the 2022 Oscars, it's been reported.Following the 2021 ceremony, in which there was no set host due to Covid-19 restrictions, it's been confirmed that this year's event will be overseen by one person.According to The Hollywood Reporter, that person is yet to be decided, but the Academy, the organisation behind the Oscars, has contacted the 25-year-old British actor, who once said he'd be interested in hosting.The outlet reports that the Academy has "reached out to him to explore that possibility".However, it seems as if Holland will have to decline the...
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Pete Davidson In Talks To Host Oscars Telecast: Report

"Saturday Night Live" funnyman Pete Davidson has emerged as a frontrunner to host the next Academy Awards telecast. What Happened: The New York Post, citing an unnamed source, stated that talks are underway between Davidson's representatives and the Oscar show's producers. Davidson has been in the spotlight...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Netflix's La Firma reality competition will seek the next Latin urban music star

Reggaeton stars Rauw Alejandro and Yandel will be joined by Nicki Nicole and Lex Borrero on the judging panel on La Firma, which will search for singers across Latin America, the United States and Spain. "In the series, viewers will follow the journeys of the selected artists as they head to Miami for the competition," per Deadline. "The winner will sign with talent incubator NEON16."
TV & VIDEOS
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Stuns in Little Black Dress, Tulle Overcoat and High-Shine Pumps for 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lady Gaga brought back old Hollywood glamour with her latest look when the "Bloody Mary" singer was spotted leaving the set of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" yesterday. Gaga appeared on the show as a continued press effort for her latest movie, "House of Gucci." Some of the other topics she talked about included a love scene with Salma Hayek that didn't make the final cut of the film and her audition for Lens Crafters. For the ensemble, Gaga opted for an edgy...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

