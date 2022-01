Aaron Rodgers may be keeping his options open after the Green Bay Packers lost their playoffs game 10-13. Aaron Rodgers, 38, is more open to switching sides after his team the Green Bay Packers lost their playoff game 10-13. Their loss came as a shock considering how early it is in the playoffs and many predicted that the Packers would triumph over the San Francisco 49ers. Even though this loss is a big factor in Aaron’s decision, “there has been drama all season when it has come to Aaron and if he would stay with Green Bay after the season,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “No one including himself expected they would be out of the playoffs so early as they all thought they would be in the Super Bowl this season,” they added.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO