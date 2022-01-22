ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Mary Elizabeth Winstead boards Disney+'s Star Wars: Ahsoka

Primetimer
Primetimer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

She'll co-star with Rosario Dawson and Natasha...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Peter Dinklage Blasts Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Remake: ‘A F—ing Backwards Story About Dwarfs’

Disney’s slate of live-action remakes has included “Cinderella,” “The Jungle Book” and “Beauty and the Beast,” and coming soon is Marb Webb’s live-action reimagining of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” Webb, best known for helming “500 Days of Summer” and Andrew Garfield’s “Spider-Man” films, has cast “West Side Story” breakout Rachel Zegler in the title role and Gal Gadot as the villainous Evil Queen. Not everyone is too thrilled with idea of remaking “Snow White,” most notably Peter Dinklage. The Emmy winner guested on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast this week and criticized remaking “Snow White” due to the fairytale’s...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Enlists Ivory Aquino to Play DC Films’ First Trans Character

Ivory Aquino is taking a trip to the DC universe, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Aquino has joined the cast of Batgirl and will appear as Alysia Yeoh, the best friend of Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, the masked hero played by Leslie Grace. Aquino is known for her work in the 2017 LGBTQ rights miniseries When We Rise, which aired on ABC and saw her portray trans rights activist Cecilia Chung. Word of her Batgirl casting has been speculated about online after star Grace shared a photograph of the two of them together in an Instagram story earlier this month. Deadline was the first to...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

What to Watch on Disney+: ‘Boba Fett,’ Jeff Goldblum and Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Streams Free

Most months bring a healthy mix of both old and new titles and titles that appeal as much to adults as kids to Disney+. This month is a little meager when it comes to new stuff and series and movies with strong grown-up appeal. There’s still a lot to take in, however, including the continuing adventures of a certain bounty hunter. Let’s start there. Buy:Disney+ Subscriptionat$7.99 Watch everything for free with a subscription to Disney+. A Disney+ subscription costs just $7.99/month. Your best deal is to grab the Disney Bundle, which gets you access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for just $14...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosario Dawson
Person
Natasha Liu Bordizzo
Person
Mary Elizabeth Winstead
Inside the Magic

Which ‘Star Wars’ TV Shows on Disney+ Are Canon?

It’s a fair assumption that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is busier than Star Wars these days. After all, it currently has 27 movies under its belt (and counting), while there are only 12 Star Wars movies (although, to be fair, the MCU has overtaken all multi-movie franchises since 2008).
TV SHOWS
Inside the Magic

After Hiatus, ‘Star Wars Character Spotted Back at Disney

Everyone knows that a big part of the Disney Parks experience is interacting with all the iconic characters that walk around the Parks. From Winnie the Pooh to Cinderella to Doctor Strange, Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and all of the international Disney Parks are filled with all of your favorite Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars characters. But due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, these characters have not held as much of a presence in the Parks, until recently.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Series
disneyfoodblog.com

Would You Spend OVER $200 on Disney’s Latest Star Wars Collectible?

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you’re a Star Wars fan looking for lightsabers in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney World or Hollywood Studios in general, things are a bit complicated.
SHOPPING
Primetimer

Jolene Purdy and Midori Francis to star in Epix TV movie thriller Unseen

directed by Yoko Okumura, is the next project from Epix’s and Blumhouse’s eight TV movie deal. According to Deadline, Unseen "is written by Salvatore Cardoni and Brian Rawlins. The logline: Two women form an unlikely connection when a depressed gas station clerk Sam (Purdy), receives a call from Emily (Francis), a nearly blind woman who is running from her murderous ex in the woods. Emily must survive the ordeal with Sam being her eyes from afar using video call. Michael Patrick Lane (Dynasty) will play the ex."
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Fans Up In Arms Over Dwindling MCU, ‘Star Wars’ Seasons on Disney+

The Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars universe is multiplying in 2022 with the Mutliverse, and Disney+ is the must-have streaming service for every Marvel fan to see new heroes and villains join the MCU. Despite the wild success Disney has experienced with Marvel content on Disney+, fans have had enough with the length of each series’ seasons.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Primetimer

Lucy Liu to star in the limited series adaptation of Stephen King’s bestselling novel Later

Blumhouse Television has landed the rights to King's 2021 crime novel Later as a star vehicle for Liu. True Blood vet Raelle Tucker will create and write Later's adaptation. "Published in March 2021 by Hard Case Crime, Later centers around a literary agency owner, Tia, who is raising her son Jamie alone, and who finds herself on the brink of professional ruin when her star author client dies before turning out the work that will make her agency financially whole," per Deadline. "Jamie has the supernatural ability to talk to the dead, all of whom tell him the truth. This is very helpful when he talks to the dead author and feeds the contents of the book to his mother, who writes it herself and publishes it under the author’s name, to great success. But this gift can be used for more nefarious purposes. Tia’s police detective girlfriend figures out what the boy can do, and soon the youth gets over his head in the spirit world, as Danny Torrance did in King’s The Shining."
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Ahsoka - Mary Elizabeth Winstead Joins Cast

Mary Elizabeth Winstead has joined Rosario Dawson and Natasha Liu Bordizzo in the Disney+ limited series Star Wars: Ahsoka. Details on Winstead’s character are being kept under wraps.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
19K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy