ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Justin Credible Drops Off New ‘Hunger Flow, Vol. 1’ Mixtape Feat. Hit-Boy, Jag, Jayson Cash, Azjah, Cozz & More

By jbanks
power106.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePower 106’s very own Justin Credible has stepped into the new year with all new music for 2022!. Recruiting some of the hottest names from...

www.power106.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Rekk Drops Off "1ONE" Mixtape Featuring 42 Dugg

Lil Rekk is kicking off 2022 with a fire new 12-track mixtape, proving that he's not coming to play this year. The record arrived on Friday, January 14th, and includes just one feature from 42 Dugg on "Double Tap." As HipHopDX reports, the Philadelphia-born rapper also dropped off a music...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

When We Were Young Festival Gives Warped Tour a Run for Its Money With Bonkers Lineup

UPDATE (1/24): On Monday, LiveNation announced When We Were Young Festival has added a third date, following its first two dates selling out. The third date takes place on Saturday, Oct. 29 and includes the same lineup, with the exception of Alex G replacing Wolf Alice and La Dispute will not be performing on Day Three. Tickets go on sale Monday, Jan. 31. *** UPDATE (1/21): On Friday, LiveNation announced that the When We Were Young Festival will now feature a second date with the exact same stacked lineup on Sunday, Oct. 23. Featuring multiple stages across festival grounds, earlier acts will perform 20-...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Compton, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Vibe

Ari Lennox Wants To “Be Free” From Her Label

Ari Lennox is done with the music industry following a traumatizing interview that left her ready to leave it all behind. South African podcaster MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho recently had Lennox on an episode of Podcast And Chill With MacG, where he asked her an explicit and inappropriate question that left her visibly distraught. When discussing the sexual nature of her lyrics, he asked on a video clip that has since gone viral, “Is somebody f***ing you good right now?” On the video snippet, she responded, “Oh my God, whoa. That’s a wild question. Why that way? Why ask it that way?” While laughing...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Credible
Person
Cozz
E! News

The MixtapE! Presents Mary J. Blige, Mark Tuan and More New Music Musts

Watch: Eminem, Snoop Dogg & More to Headline 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show. New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies (and if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too). But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists?
MUSIC
Variety

Big Sean, H.E.R., Moneybagg Yo, Ari Lennox to Perform at ‘iHeartRadio Living Black’ Event

Big Sean, H.E.R., Moneybagg Yo, Ari Lennox and others will perform at the the second annual “iHeartRadio Living Black! Empowered by AT&T,” a month-long on-air celebration. The event will also feature special appearances from Lizzo, J. Cole, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Saweetie, Bas and others. The event will exclusively stream on TikTok and broadcast on iHeartMedia hip-hop and R&B stations and the iHeartRadio app. The event marks the first collaboration between between iHeartMedia and TikTok. According to the announcement, the event will “spotlight the power of Black culture — past, present and future — throughout Black History Month in February. The month-long celebration will feature...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

FKA twigs Shares 'Caprisongs' Mixtape Featuring The Weeknd, Daniel Caesar and More

FKA twigs has dropped off her new mixtape, Caprisongs. The 17-track project enlists features from Jorja Smith, Daniel Caesar, Shygirl, Rema, Pa Salieu, Koreless, Tobias Jesso Jr., Fred again.., Mike Dean, Warren Ellis, and others. Additionally, the mixtape includes the artist’s previously-released track with The Weeknd, dubbed “Tears in the Club.”
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

NBA YoungBoy Ex-Girlfriend Gets His Name Tatted Inside Her Lip - & She's Upset Over Leaked Video

As NBA YoungBoy taunts rappers and promotes his latest project Colors, an ex-girlfriend of his is making her commitment to him known. A woman named Lil Blue spoke out on Monday (January 24) after video emerged of her getting YoungBoy’s government name, Kentrell, tattooed on the inside of her lower lip. Apparently, the video was shared without Blue’s permission, and she had some thoughts on all the opinions circulating.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixtape#Vol#Azjah Cozz More
goodhousekeeping.com

'9-1-1' Fans' Hearts Are “Pounding” After Jennifer Love Hewitt Drops Major Season 5 News

9-1-1 fans, this is not a drill: Jennifer Love Hewitt is officially returning to the Fox drama as our favorite former emergency dispatcher, Maddie, and she has a new look. As quickly as Jennifer’s character went M.I.A. at the beginning of 9-1-1 season 5, she has reappeared and while there are so many questions regarding her whereabouts, she is back just in time for the spring premiere. On January 18, the actress posted two selfies on Instagram, donning a fresh haircut and glow-y makeup. But if her look wasn’t stunning enough, Jennifer also teased her highly anticipated return to the LA-based procedural show.
TV SERIES
E! News

The MixtapE! Presents Dolly Parton, Avril Lavigne, Jason Aldean and More New Music Musts

Watch: Dolly Parton: Jennifer Aniston's Just Great. Period. New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies (and if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too). But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists?
MUSIC
24hip-hop.com

New York’s 12Milly Drops Mixtape “12 For 12”

Hailing from the neighborhood of Jamacia located in New York City’s borough of Queens is a rising rap and hip-hop artist that goes by the name of 12Milly. The artist made his debut to streaming platforms back in 2020 with his single “Trap Milly” and has been releasing music and showing the world his talent ever since. This past year, 12Milly dropped 5 singles, including his current most popular song “How You Do That” and recently just dropped his debut full-length mixtape titled “12 For 12” to end the year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

Damon Dash Announces ‘Paid In Full 2’ Is On The Way

A sequel to the classic 2002 crime drama Paid in Full is currently in the works, according to Damon Dash. During a recent interview with AllHipHop, Dash, an executive producer of the original, revealed he’s in the process of creating the sequel and that it will be filmed in Newark, New Jersey. “It’s what happens after [they] put all that work on the street, and somebody had to get that money back,” the media mogul said of the film’s plot, which takes place during the late-’80s and early-’90s. He continued, adding, “There’s a lot of perspectives that people don’t know. We...
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
2dopeboyz.com

Vado Drops ‘Long Run Vol. 2’ Album

After somewhat of a hiatus, Vado returns with his Long Run Vol. 2 project. “Long Run Vol. 2 is gonna be one of the best tapes of ‘22! Dis is for da Spittaz n Go Gettaz” Vado says about the drop. “I’m a show y’all who can rap and who can really rap! Time to quiet da critic’s and let em know I’m NYC’s Top 5 dead or alive.”
ENTERTAINMENT
thefocus.news

Is Caprisongs on vinyl? FKA Twigs drops lockdown mixtape

FKA Twigs has released her first mixtape, Caprisongs, and its music to our ears. No wonder fans are wondering whether it’s on vinyl. The pandemic may have left some of us uninspired, but FKA Twigs seized the opportunity to get herself out of that mindset and creating more music.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy