Justin Credible Drops Off New ‘Hunger Flow, Vol. 1’ Mixtape Feat. Hit-Boy, Jag, Jayson Cash, Azjah, Cozz & More

A sequel to the classic 2002 crime drama Paid in Full is currently in the works, according to Damon Dash. During a recent interview with AllHipHop, Dash, an executive producer of the original, revealed he’s in the process of creating the sequel and that it will be filmed in Newark, New Jersey. “It’s what happens after [they] put all that work on the street, and somebody had to get that money back,” the media mogul said of the film’s plot, which takes place during the late-’80s and early-’90s. He continued, adding, “There’s a lot of perspectives that people don’t know. We...

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO