HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point Courthouse is temporarily closed after a pipe ruptured earlier this week creating water damage to the building. The flooding started on the fourth floor from a ruptured one-inch water line pipe. Officials said the east side of the building was impacted on all floors by water damage. The clerk said they used plastic bags to protect files and equipment. Officials said no records were damaged as a result of the ruptured line. However, the issue will push back some criminal court cases, according to the clerk.

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 8 DAYS AGO