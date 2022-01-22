Idaho Falls Community Food Basket warehouse mortgage paid off

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Community Food Basket announced it has been able to pay-off the mortgage for its warehouse.

Help came from donations around the community including Melaleuca which donated the final $51,500 needed.

Now that the building is paid for, the Food Basket will be able to use the money that would have gone toward the mortgage, to buy more food and supplies to help those in need.

