Raleigh, NC

Man identified in Raleigh shooting, police investigating

 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JlUJg_0dsWzV6u00 Police in Raleigh have identified a man shot early Friday evening in Raleigh as Antonio Lawerence, 34.

Raleigh police officers responded to a report of a shooting on Sunbow Falls Lane in Raleigh where they found Lawrence injured from a gunshot.

Lawrence later died from his injuries.

Police have not released any other information at this time and are now investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Anyone who believes they may be able to provide helpful information is asked to either call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or to go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.raleighcrimestoppers.org for instructions on how to report a tip online or by text message. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

