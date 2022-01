Kao The Kangaroo Makes A Return To Major Platforms In 2022. Platformer games of old are iconic for various reasons, including the fact that many of them formed the basis for our love of video games. Kao The Kangaroo, a platformer game developed by a Polish studio, was very popular in the early 2000s. The story followed the titular kangaroo character as he hopped around the world. Today, it has been announced that the cult classic will officially return on major platforms in Summer of 2022. Kao The Kangaroo will launch on the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and the Switch.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO