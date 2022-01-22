ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Brazil meatpacker Minerva's Sao Paulo plant receives U.S. export authorization

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker Minerva Foods SA announced on Friday it has received approval from the United States to export fresh beef from a plant in the interior of Sao Paulo state.

With the approval, South America’s largest beef exporter now has seven units in Brazil authorized by the United States.

Last week, the company announced it is considering moving its legal domicile outside Brazil, and is leaning toward switching its listing to Nasdaq from the local stock exchange B3, a source close to the company told Reuters on Thursday.

AFP

Brazil's Bolsonaro downplays Omicron

President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday downplayed the Omicron coronavirus variant amid a surge in hard-hit Brazil, ruling out new containment measures as he defended the pursuit of herd immunity through widespread infection. Experts say the variant is already the most widespread in Brazil.
agfax.com

WASDE Cotton: Lower U.S. Production Offsets Lower Exports

U.S. 2021/22 cotton ending stocks are projected lower this month with lower production and a slight increase in domestic consumption more than offsetting lower exports. Production is 660,000 bales lower at 17.6 million bales—largely due to revised Texas yields—and U.S. mill use is 50,000 bales higher, at 2.55 million bales, based on faster than expected gains through November.
WEHT/WTVW

Local turkey plant to receive $12M expansion

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Stellar says they have begun work on a $12.8 million expansion for Farbest Foods, Inc., a global supplier of raw, fresh and frozen turkey products. Officials say this project will expand the deboning room at the company’s Huntingburg plant, enabling the company to streamline its deboning process and improve output. “It’s […]
voiceofmuscatine.com

U.S. farmer watching Brazil harvest closely

Brazil’s equivalent of the USDA has lowered outlooks for this year’s corn and soybean crops due to hot, dry weather in southern growing areas, which could open up export opportunities for U.S. producers. Central Nebraska farmer Clay Govier tells Brownfield he’s watching South America closely as harvest gets...
Reuters

Brazil's Enauta cuts investment in Atlanta, may sell stake

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil firm Enauta (ENAT3.SA) has cut investment in the Santos basin's Atlanta field, as it decides whether to involve new partners in the asset, the company's president, Décio Oddone, told Reuters. After a review of the project's concept, based on lessons...
ftnnews.com

Omicron- Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo Postpone Official Carnival Parade

On January 21, the mayors of Rio, Eduardo Paes, and São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes organized a meeting and sealed the joint decision to postpone the carnival samba school parades to the Tiradentes holiday. The world-famous carnivals will be held in late April rather than the final weekend of February,...
Reuters

Global steel output grows 3.7% in 2021 despite Chinese weakness

LONDON (Reuters) - Global crude steel production gained 3.7% last year to 1.95 billion tonnes, World Steel Association data showed on Tuesday, despite weaker output in top producer China as an energy crunch curtailed operations. Chinese steel production dropped 3% in 2021, while second-ranked India saw output surge by 17.8%...
CBS Miami

U.S. Food Exports To Cuba Have Increased By 144 Percent In Last Year

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Cuba imports roughly 80 percent of the food it needs for the island’s 11 million people. A healthy portion of that food comes from the United States. But wait a minute, you say, what happened to the Cuban embargo? “The U.S. is the largest supplier of food to Cuba,” Dr. Carlos Eire. A Professor of History and Religious Studies at Yale University and a Cuba expert, Eire is also the author of “Waiting for Snow in Havana” and “Learning to Die in Miami.” “They pay upfront, they get the shipment, and it goes through the military,” he added....
Reuters

Reuters

