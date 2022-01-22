ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Multi-millionaire Tory MP at the centre of the second jobs scandal earns £47,000 for just 34 hours work

By Miles Dilworth
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The multi-millionaire Tory grandee at the centre of the second jobs scandal has disclosed nearly £50,000 in extra earnings for just 34 hours work.

Sir Geoffrey Cox QC sparked fury last year after the Daily Mail revealed the former attorney general had voted in Parliament remotely while doing legal work in the Caribbean.

It earned him £5.5million as a barrister over the past decade, prompting calls for a crackdown on MPs' outside earnings.

It has now emerged that the MP for Torridge and West Devon was paid £47,387 for 34 hours of legal services provided to international law firm Withers LLP in September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OO07t_0dsWz04s00
Sir Geoffrey Cox (pictured) has disclosed nearly £50,000 in extra earnings for just 34 hours work

The figures from the updated register of MPs' financial interests show he pocketed £1,393 per hour, compared to the £1,209 per hour he received in August.

Sir Geoffrey - the highest-earning MP - was reportedly working on the corruption inquiry for Withers during September last year.

The firm also pays him £400,000 a year as a 'consultant global counsel'.

Sir Geoffrey gets £81,932 per year for being an MP - a sum he'd earn in just 58 hours at his second job rate.

He was accused of breaking parliamentary rules by carrying out paid work for the British Virgin Islands inquiry in a Commons office on September 14.

Rules state MPs must not use parliamentary offices for 'personal or financial benefit'.

The revelations prompted ministers to warn MPs they could face an 'earning limit' on second jobs.

Published footage from September showed him participating in a virtual hearing from his Commons office, at one point popping out for about half an hour.

His absence correlated with a vote on the Government's health and social care funding reforms.

He later left the meeting early, saying: 'Would you forgive me for not being present this afternoon?

'I'm afraid I have compelling other commitments.

'Forgive my absence during some of the morning. I'm afraid the bell went off.'

A seeming reference to the division bell which rings in the Commons when MPs are called to vote.

At the time, a statement on his website said: 'He does not believe that he breached the rules but will of course accept the judgement of the Parliamentary Commissioner or of the Committee [on Public Standards] on the matter.

'Sir Geoffrey regularly works 70-hour weeks and always ensures that his casework on behalf of his constituents is given primary importance and fully carried out.'

Labour called for a standards investigation into his use of the office, but Commissioner Kathryn Stone declined to open one.

Sir Geoffrey and Withers were contacted for comment last night.

Comments / 0

Related
Vox

Even Tories are over Boris Johnson’s scandals after “Partygate”

After a week of new revelations about his government’s conduct during the pandemic, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears on the verge of losing the support of his party amid dismal poll numbers and public anger. The latest revelations — that Johnson attended a garden party with some 30...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Tory MP claims she was told she lost her job because of her ‘Muslimness’

Chief whip Mark Spencer has denied making the comments to Nusrat Ghani saying the allegation is ‘defamatory’. Boris Johnson is facing calls for an inquiry after a Tory MP said she was told that she was sacked from her ministerial post because her Muslim faith was “making colleagues uncomfortable”.
POLITICS
The Independent

Former ministers not sufficiently clear on anti-corruption rules, watchdog warns

Not all former Government ministers are “sufficiently clear” on the standards of behaviour, rules and legislation they are bound by after leaving top jobs, an anti-corruption watchdog has warned.Lord Pickles chairman of the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) has said he is “increasingly concerned” about the behaviour, after former health minister Steve Brine failed to seek advice on an outside role until after he had taken up the job, in a breach of the rules.Mr Brine, who was paid £19,992 a year for 96 hours of work by Sigma, a pharmaceutical company, then asked Nadhim Zahawi who...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#34 Hours#Millionaire#The Daily Mail#Parliament#Withers Llp#Mps#Commons
The Independent

Limit how much an MP can earn from a second job, urges sleaze watchdog

A sleaze watchdog has suggested there should be a limit on how much an MP can earn from a second job and on how many hours they can work outside Parliament before questions are asked.Lord Evans of Weardale, chairman of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, said he would not advocate a hard limit of “10 hours good, 10 and a half hours bad”.But he told the Commons Committee on Standards on Tuesday that a rough figure could tell MPs that “at least you know if you go over 10 then you’re likely to be questioned pretty hard –...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson refuses to guarantee national insurance hike will go ahead

Boris Johnson today refused to guarantee that the government’s planned national insurance hike would go ahead in April, fuelling speculation that he might cave in to pressure from his own MPs to ditch the tax rise.The prime minister’s official spokesperson told reporters that Mr Johnson and his cabinet remain committed to the increase of 1.25 per cent in contributions from both employees and employers.But asked eight times during a TV interview whether he could confirm that the NI rise would take place as planned, the PM repeatedly dodged the question, saying only that the government needs to raise money...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MPs claim a ‘waste of time’ to debate Downing Street party allegations

Conservative MPs claimed it was a “waste of everybody’s time” to discuss Downing Street party allegations in the Commons as they launched a staunch defence of Boris Johnson.They argued Russia’s military build-up on the Ukrainian border was among the issues which deserved greater attention, minutes before a planned statement from the Prime Minister on this exact topic.Their claims came during an urgent question tabled by Labour following the decision by the Metropolitan Police to investigate potential breaches of coronavirus laws at a “number of events” in Downing Street and Whitehall.Conservative MP Giles Watling (Clacton) described the urgent question as a...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Independent

Sue Gray report: When will she publish findings of Downing Street party probe?

Boris Johnson’s future hangs in the balance as Tory MPs await the findings of a inquiry by Sue Gray into Downing Street parties during Covid restrictions.The investigation into the gatherings reportedly obtained an email last week showing that an aide to the PM was warned that the now infamous garden bash of 20 May 2020 was against the rules.The email, and reports of at least 12 other alleged rule-breaking parties, are being investigated internally by a senior civil servant Ms Gray, who has been tasked with establishing the facts of what happened at each.The Daily Telegraph reported on Monday...
POLITICS
The Independent

Who is Conservative MP Nusrat Ghani?

Nusrat Ghani has made headlines by claiming that she was demoted from the position of transport minister in 2020 due to her Muslim faith.Speaking to The Sunday Times, Ms Nusrat said a Government whip told her that her “Muslimness” had been raised as an issue and an MP had said her faith was making others “uncomfortable”.Chief whip Mark Spencer later identified himself as the whip Ms Ghani had spoken to but denied the substance of the alleged conversation.Ms Ghani, 49, was born in Kashmir to Pakistani parents and grew up in Birmingham.She worked in an investment bank, charities and the...
WORLD
The Independent

Minister quits Government with blast over ‘schoolboy’ handling of Covid fraud

A minister quit the Government at the despatch box and marched out the chamber over the “schoolboy” handling of fraudulent Covid business loans.Lord Agnew of Oulton’s resignation from his Cabinet Office and Treasury posts was described as “one of the most dramatic moments ever seen” in the House of Lords.He surprised those in attendance by outlining his unhappiness with working between the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and the Treasury.Once he had finished his speech, the Conservative peer Lord Agnew slammed his folder shut, said “thank and goodbye”, and immediately left the chamber to applause.He had been...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Taoiseach accused of ‘not living in real world’ over inflation

Opposition parties on Tuesday lambasted the Government accusing it of overseeing a cost-of-living crisis.At leaders’ questions in the Dail Taoiseach Micheál Martin was accused of “not living in the real world” amid warnings of long-term inflation hitting people’s pockets.Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald told the Fianna Fail leader the cost of living has become “unbearable”, and accused the coalition Government of lacking urgency on the issue.She said that, two years on from the Irish general election, “people see that these crises in housing and health have only gotten worse”.She said: “People are under huge pressure as they’re...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Johnson under pressure to hold inquiry into MP’s ‘Muslimness’ sacking claim

Boris Johnson is under mounting pressure to hold an inquiry into claims a junior minister was sacked because of her “Muslimness” after a second Cabinet minister called for an investigation.Health Secretary Sajid Javid followed Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi in insisting that the incendiary allegations by Nusrat Ghani were properly looked into.In an interview, Ms Ghani said that following her dismissal as a transport minister in February 2020, she was told by a Government whip that her faith made colleagues “uncomfortable” and that her career would be “destroyed” if she tried to complain.In a fresh statement on Sunday, the MP for...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MP faces Commons suspension over ‘insincere’ apology for bullying

Tory MP Daniel Kawczynski is facing the prospect of a one-day suspension from parliament for “undermining” an apology he gave in the Commons for bullying staff.The Commons Standards Committee has recommended the MP should also make a further apology in the Commons after media interviews he gave appeared to call into doubt the sincerity of his earlier apology.In its report, the committee said Mr Kawczynski had been required to apologise “unequivocally” for the earlier breach.“Although he says he was sincere by the time he made the apology to the House, he had that morning effectively undermined the sincerity of that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss says ‘there is a deal to be done’ on NI Protocol

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has told MPs she believes “there is a deal to be done” to resolve the deadlock over Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit arrangements.Speaking in the Commons during FCDO questions, Ms Truss said she was taking a “constructive approach to these negotiations” as she faced cross-party questions on the status of the talks.Conservative Philip Hollobone (Kettering) warned: “Two years on from Brexit, can she confirm that disputes cannot go unresolved forever and this situation has to be brought to an end sooner rather than later?”Ms Truss acknowledged the “urgency of this situation”, adding: “Which is why we have been holding...
POLITICS
The Independent

Watchdog’s ‘concern’ at ex-minister putting pharma firm in contact with vaccines chief

A Whitehall watchdog has voiced concern over a Conservative MP’s ability to arrange direct contact for a private pharmaceutical company with the minister in charge of the UK’s vaccine rollout.Eric Pickles, who chairs the committee monitoring the “revolving door” between government and business, said there was “reasonable concern” that Steve Brine was able to secure engagement for Sigma Pharmaceuticals to Nadhim Zahawi only because of his former position as a minister in the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).And he warned he was “growing increasingly concerned” at the number of ex-ministers who are “not sufficiently clear” about the rules,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
BBC

Tory MP Christian Wakeford defects to Labour

Tory MP Christian Wakeford has defected to the Labour Party and called on Boris Johnson to quit as prime minister. Mr Wakeford took the Bury South seat from Labour at the 2019 general election by just 402 votes. But he will now sit as a Labour MP, with his new...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson faces crunch week as lockdown parties inquiry prepares to publish

Boris Johnson is facing a make-or-break week for his premiership with his future in No 10 hanging in the balance.The Prime Minister is braced for the delivery of the Sue Gray report into Downing Street drinking parties during lockdown which could determine his fate.Many Tory MPs have said they will wait to see the findings before deciding whether to push for a vote of confidence which could see him forced out.At the same time he is battling new allegations of Islamophobia after one MP claimed she was told she had been sacked as a junior minister because of concerns about...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson leaves cabinet in dark over police party investigation

Boris Johnson did not tell cabinet about the launch of a police probe into allegedly lockdown-breaching parties at No 10, leaving ministers to find out about it on their phones as they left this morning’s meeting.The prime minister was informed shortly before the weekly meeting that Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick would announce the investigation during her appearance before the London Assembly scheduled for 10am on Tuesday morning.And the news was promptly leaked to the Guido Fawkes political gossip website, which published a report of the impending announcement at 9.28, just after ministers had assembled.But Mr Johnson’s official spokesperson told...
POLITICS
The Independent

Thousands sign petition demanding end to ‘shockingly wasteful’ empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to “ghost flights” has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as “keeping slots warm” – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

292K+
Followers
13K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy