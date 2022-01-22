Multi-millionaire Tory MP at the centre of the second jobs scandal earns £47,000 for just 34 hours work

The multi-millionaire Tory grandee at the centre of the second jobs scandal has disclosed nearly £50,000 in extra earnings for just 34 hours work.

Sir Geoffrey Cox QC sparked fury last year after the Daily Mail revealed the former attorney general had voted in Parliament remotely while doing legal work in the Caribbean.

It earned him £5.5million as a barrister over the past decade, prompting calls for a crackdown on MPs' outside earnings.

It has now emerged that the MP for Torridge and West Devon was paid £47,387 for 34 hours of legal services provided to international law firm Withers LLP in September.

Sir Geoffrey Cox (pictured) has disclosed nearly £50,000 in extra earnings for just 34 hours work

The figures from the updated register of MPs' financial interests show he pocketed £1,393 per hour, compared to the £1,209 per hour he received in August.

Sir Geoffrey - the highest-earning MP - was reportedly working on the corruption inquiry for Withers during September last year.

The firm also pays him £400,000 a year as a 'consultant global counsel'.

Sir Geoffrey gets £81,932 per year for being an MP - a sum he'd earn in just 58 hours at his second job rate.

He was accused of breaking parliamentary rules by carrying out paid work for the British Virgin Islands inquiry in a Commons office on September 14.

Rules state MPs must not use parliamentary offices for 'personal or financial benefit'.

The revelations prompted ministers to warn MPs they could face an 'earning limit' on second jobs.

Published footage from September showed him participating in a virtual hearing from his Commons office, at one point popping out for about half an hour.

His absence correlated with a vote on the Government's health and social care funding reforms.

He later left the meeting early, saying: 'Would you forgive me for not being present this afternoon?

'I'm afraid I have compelling other commitments.

'Forgive my absence during some of the morning. I'm afraid the bell went off.'

A seeming reference to the division bell which rings in the Commons when MPs are called to vote.

At the time, a statement on his website said: 'He does not believe that he breached the rules but will of course accept the judgement of the Parliamentary Commissioner or of the Committee [on Public Standards] on the matter.

'Sir Geoffrey regularly works 70-hour weeks and always ensures that his casework on behalf of his constituents is given primary importance and fully carried out.'

Labour called for a standards investigation into his use of the office, but Commissioner Kathryn Stone declined to open one.

Sir Geoffrey and Withers were contacted for comment last night.