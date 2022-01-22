ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast: A post-Covid return to normalcy could be bad news for companies like Netflix

By The Silicon Insider Podcast
Silicon Valley Business Journal
 3 days ago
On this week's Silicon Insider Podcast: Tech companies could plunge back to earth if people...

mobilesyrup.com

Netflix admits competition is heating up, could impact company growth

Netflix has admitted competition in the streaming platform industry has intensified over the past 24 months as more traditional entertainment companies develop their own services. The streaming giant’s Q4 2021 letter to shareholders notes “added competition may be affecting our marginal growth some.”. Netflix globally added 8.3 million...
BUSINESS
itechpost.com

Netflix Stock Price Sees Big Surge; But That’s Bad News for US, Canada Users

Netflix's Stock Price is now at $525.69. The Netflix stock went up as much as 3% on Friday, Jan.13, triggered by the announcement of Netflix increasing its subscription in the U.S, Canada, and later on in other countries. The increase is seen on Netflix's website with, the monthly basic plan...
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Outrage as Nike fires fully-vaccinated marketing manager from its Oregon HQ for refusing to upload his COVID shot details to third party app that wanted to share his information with others

A long-time Nike employee was fired after refusing to supply his COVID-19 vaccination records to a third-party verification service used by the sportswear giant. Dex Briggs, 53, claims he was terminated from his marketing manager position at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon earlier this month after a 26-year run with the company - despite being fully-vaccinated against the virus and offering to show bosses his vaccination card.
BUSINESS
CBS Chicago

Mars Wrigley Says It Will Move Most Operations Out Of Its Plant On Chicago’s West Side Over Next 2 Years

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Mars Wrigley candy company announced Monday that it will move most of its operations out of its plant on Chicago’s West Side in the next two years. “The company remains committed to the city of Chicago and intends to partner with the surrounding community on a future vision for the site,” a company spokesperson said in a statement. “As we continuously evaluate our footprint across North America, our Associates were informed today of the decision to move the majority of operations to other facilities in the U.S. over the next two years.” Frank C. Mars started his company in Minneapolis, but moved the company to Chicago in 1929. Mars Chocolate North America – now Mars Wrigley – is located at 2019 N. Oak Park Ave. in the Galewood community. M&M’s, and Snickers, Milky Way, and 3 Musketeers bars are among the products made at the plant.
CHICAGO, IL
Variety

‘Euphoria’ Dominates Twitter Conversation for Third Week in a Row

“Euphoria” continues to reign over Variety’s Trending TV chart, hitting the top spot for the week of Jan. 17 – 23. This marks the third week in a row the HBO series has landed there with just as many episodes, as fans continue to dissect all of the onscreen drama in the show’s second season. Viewer engagement this week reached more than 324,000 tweets, as fans debated the second season’s controversial nudity, ongoing love triangles and surprising turns. its Sunday:) https://t.co/WXAiu2x20W — Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 16, 2022 Despite the show’s three-peat status, the crux of this week’s trending list were heroes, from Marvel, to...
TV & VIDEOS
Vice

Amazon’s Mandatory ‘Wellness Huddles’ Tell Workers to Eat Their Vegetables

On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. In Amazon fulfillment centers across America, Amazon warehouse workers are being summoned for mandatory group huddles designed to improve their wellbeing. In the middle of their shifts, the summoned Amazon warehouse workers stand before a TV or laptop, and watch a short animated video.
HEALTH
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Silicon Valley Business Journal

San Jose, CA
866
Followers
3K+
Post
118K+
Views
The Silicon Valley Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanjose

