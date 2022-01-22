ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

1 officer killed, another seriously injured in NYC shooting, official tells The AP

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — 1 officer killed, another seriously...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
NBC News

Georgia prosecutor granted special grand jury in Trump election probe

A Georgia prosecutor investigating possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others has been granted a special grand jury to proceed with the probe. The grand jury requested by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will have the power to subpoena witnesses in an investigation that focuses...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

If not a full-scale invasion, what might a Russian attack on Ukraine look like? We've seen it before.

Kyiv, Ukraine — The U.S. government's warning that Russia could launch a cyberattack targeting America's critical infrastructure likely surprised very few Ukrainians. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams and her team have been reporting on Russia's aggression in Ukraine — in its many forms — since Vladimir Putin's forces last invaded in 2014.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Ap

Comments / 0

Community Policy