Remembering Louie Anderson, Comedian and Friend

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a long battle with cancer, comedian Louie Anderson died on Friday. The man...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

Popculture

Louie Anderson's Cause of Death Revealed by His Publicist

Beloved comedian Louie Anderson died on Friday at the age of 68 after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas last week. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to The Washington Post that the Emmy-winner's cause of death was complications with his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had been privately battling cancer for a decade.
IndieWire

Recommendation Machine: Louie Anderson Helped Make ‘Baskets’ a Selfless TV Treasure

Welcome to Recommendation Machine, your daily IndieWire destination for TV suggestions of what to watch. Each weekday, we’ll offer up a series we think should be on your viewing radar. Though most of the shows included here are recent offerings from networks and streaming services, this will also be a place to take a look at different chapters in TV history readily available for anyone looking to immerse themselves in an ever-expanding medium. As everyone with even a passing connection to TV will have happily told you for the better part of the last decade, there are too many shows. They’ll...
Byron Allen
Louie Anderson
The Hollywood Reporter

Queen Latifah Responds to Chris Noth’s Firing From ‘The Equalizer’

Queen Latifah is weighing in after The Equalizer co-star Chris Noth exited the show amid assault allegations against him. During a recent interview with People (the TV Show!), Latifah called it “still surreal” that Noth, formerly a series regular, will no longer appear on the CBS procedural. The network announced its decision to drop him on Dec. 20 following The Hollywood Reporter reporting earlier in the month that two women had accused the Sex and the City alum of sexual assault. “It is such a dicey, delicate situation that requires a great deal of respect,” Latifah said in the new interview. “That’s...
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Beatrice Colen Was the Granddaughter of a Famous Playwright

Family lineage in the world of entertainment is not unusual. For instance, take a Happy Days star whose grandfather was a playwright. It happened for Beatrice Colen, who played carhop Marsha Simms in some of the sitcom’s early seasons, had playwright George S. Kaufman in her family. She was his granddaughter. We’ll get more about this in a minute from an article on MeTV.
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Will Estes Wants to See Jamie Break Bad

Looks like “Blue Bloods” star, Will Estes wants to see more of a specific storyline with his character, Jamie. In the popular CBS crime drama, Estes plays street cop, Sergeant Jameson “Jamie” Reagan. In an interview during September 2021 with The Nerds of Color, he discussed what he wanted to see for Jamie’s future.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
countryliving.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Need Answers Now After Seeing 'The Voice' Star’s New Instagram Video

Kelly Clarkson is a singer, author, daytime TV host and fashionista. When she isn’t coaching her team on The Voice, the Texas native is having a blast leading discussions on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Apart from featuring celebrity guests and talking about the latest news headlines, Kelly shows off her breathtaking vocals in her Kellyoke segment. And if that wasn’t enough for folks to tune in every weekday, the American Idol alum always steps onto the stage with a buzz-worthy outfit.
CBS LA

Actor Peter Dante, Regular In Adam Sandler Movies, Accused Of Antisemitic Remarks In Recent Lawsuit

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – Actor Peter Dante has been sued by a man who alleges that Dante called him an “old Jew” and a sissy and chased him around a Santa Monica restaurant earlier this month. BOSTON, MA – JUNE 09: Peter Dante attends the That’s My Boy Boston Premiere at Regal Fenway Theater on June 9, 2012 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Marc Andrew Deley/Getty Images) Plaintiff Scott Burns’ Santa Monica Superior Court lawsuit alleges assault, defamation-slander and both intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress. Burns seeks $1.5 million in damages in the suit brought Thursday. A representative for the 53-year-old “Grandma’s...
Deadline

Sundance Review: Keke Palmer & Common In ‘Alice’

Krystin Ver Linden’s debut movie Alice arrives with the assurance that it is based on true events, one of those vague guarantees that lingers in the back of your mind while the movie unspools and what you think you’re watching turns out to be something very, very different. Factuality is often a moot point in cinema—with his legendarily terrible 1957 space vampire flick Plan 9 from Outer Space, Ed Wood even tried reverse-psychology, asking viewers, “Can you prove that it didn’t happen?” But with a slick slave drama-slash-revenge thriller it immediately raises questions of taste and decency: is this really...
goodhousekeeping.com

'9-1-1' Fans' Hearts Are “Pounding” After Jennifer Love Hewitt Drops Major Season 5 News

9-1-1 fans, this is not a drill: Jennifer Love Hewitt is officially returning to the Fox drama as our favorite former emergency dispatcher, Maddie, and she has a new look. As quickly as Jennifer’s character went M.I.A. at the beginning of 9-1-1 season 5, she has reappeared and while there are so many questions regarding her whereabouts, she is back just in time for the spring premiere. On January 18, the actress posted two selfies on Instagram, donning a fresh haircut and glow-y makeup. But if her look wasn’t stunning enough, Jennifer also teased her highly anticipated return to the LA-based procedural show.
The Hollywood Reporter

Milo Ventimiglia Prepping Hockey Drama at NBC (Exclusive)

Milo Ventimiglia is looking to stay in business with NBC after the conclusion of This Is Us. The actor and his DiVide Pictures banner have sold drama script Hometown Saints to the network. The project is produced by 20th Television, the Disney-backed studio behind This Is Us and where DiVide is housed with an overall deal. Hometown Saints revolves around Billy Riedell, a retired hockey player who struggles to figure out who he is now that his career is over. He ends up back in his hockey-crazed Minnesota hometown, reluctantly coaching a girl’s high school team. Grainne Godfree and Derek Elliott will pen...
